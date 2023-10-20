Global Desalination Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: with Competitive Analysis of 60+ Key Players Including DuPont de Nemours, Hitachi, Evoqua & Danfoss Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Desalination Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Desalination Technologies Market to Reach $33.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Desalination Technologies estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reverse Osmosis (RO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$21.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) segment is estimated at 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR

The Desalination Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

With expert insights into the competitive landscape, featuring 63 prominent competitors, this research report is a robust resource for senior executives aiming to secure a stronghold in the Desalination Technologies market.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
  • Desalination: Technology Primer
  • Thermal Desalination
  • Membrane Desalination Technology
  • Water: The Essence of Life
  • World Water Resources: A Primer
  • World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
  • Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)
  • World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water
  • Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters)
  • Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)
  • Looming Global Water Crisis Unfolds an Opportunity for Desalination Technologies
  • The Middle East: The Largest Region for Desalination
  • Desalination by Reverse Osmosis: A Dominant Technology
  • Energy Required by Desalination Technology (in KWh/m3)
  • The Business Case for Water Desalination
  • Global Annual Desalination Capacity: 2000-2030 (in Million m3/d)
  • Global Installed Desalination Capacity by End-Use: 2017
  • Brackish Groundwater Desalination Grows in Demand
  • Global Installed Desalination Capacity by Source
  • Expensive Water Infrastructure Drives Interest in Desalination as an Attractive Alternative
  • Desalination Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency
  • Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based Membranes
  • Solvent Extraction Method: An Alternative Desalination Technology
  • Wave Powered Desalination Systems
  • Digital twin (DT) modelling Gains Spotlight Amid the Pandemic
  • Capacitive Deionization Technology for Desalination of Saltwater
  • Carbon Nanotubes Facilitate Efficient Desalination
  • ACCIONA Develops New Technologies for Desalination
  • Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest
  • Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness
  • Innovations in Brackish Water Desalination: Focus on Reducing Brine Production and Increasing Freshwater Recovery
  • Researchers Develop Economical Saltwater Desalination Process
  • Machine Learning Unleashes Promise in Energy Optimization in Desalination Processes
  • Environmental Concerns Drive Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination
  • Solar Desalination to Gain from Increasing Investments in Solar Energy
  • Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW (2019)
  • Solar-Thermal Desalination: Harnessing Solar Energy for Desalination
  • Developments in Renewable Energy Storage to Drive Wind Energy Based Desalination
  • Nuclear Desalination on Rise Despite Concerns over Safety of Nuclear Power
  • Continuous Technology Evolution to Drive Down Prices of Desalination Technologies
  • Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs
  • Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth
  • Hybrid Desalination Plants: An Explored Area
  • Growing Interest in Hydroponic Agriculture to Drive Adoption of Desalination
  • Key Issues Facing Desalination Technologies Market
  • Engineering Challenges
  • Environmental Concerns
  • Threat to Aquatic Life
  • Increased Salinity Levels
  • Increased Water Temperature
  • Lowering of Oxygen Content in Water
  • Green House Emissions
  • Water Contamination
  • Heavy Metal Contamination
  • Other Challenges Impeding Growth
  • Macro Growth Drivers
  • Economic Activity in Water Scarce Regions Drives Growth
  • Surging Population Spurs Interest in Water Desalination
  • Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Desalination
  • Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth
  • Rapid Growth in Power Generation Offers Ample Opportunity for Growth
  • World Fresh water Withdrawals for Power Generation - Percentage Breakdown by Amount of Water Withdrawn for Power Plant Cooling by Leading Economies
  • Increasing Manufacturing Activity Spurs Interest in Desalination

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured)

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Danfoss A/S
  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
  • Hitachi Zosen Corporation
  • Aquatech International LLC
  • IDE Technologies
  • BWT AG
  • Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd
  • AMPAC USA
  • Aqualyng
  • Keppel Seghers Pte Ltd
  • Komax Systems Inc.
  • Abengoa SA

