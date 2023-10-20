Global Desalination Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: with Competitive Analysis of 60+ Key Players Including DuPont de Nemours, Hitachi, Evoqua & Danfoss Among Others

20 Oct, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Desalination Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Desalination Technologies Market to Reach $33.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Desalination Technologies estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Reverse Osmosis (RO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$21.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) segment is estimated at 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Desalination Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
With expert insights into the competitive landscape, featuring 63 prominent competitors, this research report is a robust resource for senior executives aiming to secure a stronghold in the Desalination Technologies market.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Desalination: Technology Primer
- Thermal Desalination
- Membrane Desalination Technology
- Water: The Essence of Life
- World Water Resources: A Primer
- World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
- Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)
- World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water
- Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters)
- Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)
- Looming Global Water Crisis Unfolds an Opportunity for Desalination Technologies
- The Middle East: The Largest Region for Desalination
- Desalination by Reverse Osmosis: A Dominant Technology
- Energy Required by Desalination Technology (in KWh/m3)
- The Business Case for Water Desalination
- Global Annual Desalination Capacity: 2000-2030 (in Million m3/d)
- Global Installed Desalination Capacity by End-Use: 2017
- Brackish Groundwater Desalination Grows in Demand
- Global Installed Desalination Capacity by Source
- Expensive Water Infrastructure Drives Interest in Desalination as an Attractive Alternative
- Desalination Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency
- Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based Membranes
- Solvent Extraction Method: An Alternative Desalination Technology
- Wave Powered Desalination Systems
- Digital twin (DT) modelling Gains Spotlight Amid the Pandemic
- Capacitive Deionization Technology for Desalination of Saltwater
- Carbon Nanotubes Facilitate Efficient Desalination
- ACCIONA Develops New Technologies for Desalination
- Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest
- Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness
- Innovations in Brackish Water Desalination: Focus on Reducing Brine Production and Increasing Freshwater Recovery
- Researchers Develop Economical Saltwater Desalination Process
- Machine Learning Unleashes Promise in Energy Optimization in Desalination Processes
- Environmental Concerns Drive Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination
- Solar Desalination to Gain from Increasing Investments in Solar Energy
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW (2019)
- Solar-Thermal Desalination: Harnessing Solar Energy for Desalination
- Developments in Renewable Energy Storage to Drive Wind Energy Based Desalination
- Nuclear Desalination on Rise Despite Concerns over Safety of Nuclear Power
- Continuous Technology Evolution to Drive Down Prices of Desalination Technologies
- Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs
- Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth
- Hybrid Desalination Plants: An Explored Area
- Growing Interest in Hydroponic Agriculture to Drive Adoption of Desalination
- Key Issues Facing Desalination Technologies Market
- Engineering Challenges
- Environmental Concerns
- Threat to Aquatic Life
- Increased Salinity Levels
- Increased Water Temperature
- Lowering of Oxygen Content in Water
- Green House Emissions
- Water Contamination
- Heavy Metal Contamination
- Other Challenges Impeding Growth
- Macro Growth Drivers
- Economic Activity in Water Scarce Regions Drives Growth
- Surging Population Spurs Interest in Water Desalination
- Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Desalination
- Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth
- Rapid Growth in Power Generation Offers Ample Opportunity for Growth
- World Fresh water Withdrawals for Power Generation - Percentage Breakdown by Amount of Water Withdrawn for Power Plant Cooling by Leading Economies
- Increasing Manufacturing Activity Spurs Interest in Desalination
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured)
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.
- Danfoss A/S
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Hitachi Zosen Corporation
- Aquatech International LLC
- IDE Technologies
- BWT AG
- Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd
- AMPAC USA
- Aqualyng
- Keppel Seghers Pte Ltd
- Komax Systems Inc.
- Abengoa SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pd3o76
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article