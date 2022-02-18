Global Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market to Reach $635.6 Million by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1109

Companies: 72 - Players covered include Bry-Air, Inc.; Condair Group; Cotes; DehuTech AB; Desiccant Technologies Group; EIP Ltd Group; Fisen Corporation; MuntersPvt. Ltd.; Seibu Giken DST AB; STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc.; Trotec GmbH and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Global Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market to Reach US$635.6 Million by the Year 2026

Desiccant dehumidifiers rely on specific desiccant materials like Zeolite for absorbing water vapor or moisture. As the process do not generate water, these units present an effective option to maintain humidity levels at sub-zero temperature settings. Desiccant dehumidifiers are used in various applications in areas such as food & beverage industry, medical centers, commercial buildings, hotels, manufacturing facilities and others. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising uptake of desiccant dehumidifiers as a result of rapid industrialization, technological advances and implementation of stringent standards to promote energy savings and mitigate climate change. The market is gaining traction owing to increasing uptake of these units across diverse settings to ensure occupant health and comfort. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income and changing environmental conditions are providing a perfect scenario for overall expansion of the desiccant dehumidifier market. These units are finding rising adoption in industrial applications requiring optimal humidity and temperature levels. Various sectors and industries like packaging, food, operating rooms, storage and clean rooms are increasingly betting on these units for maintaining desired humidity levels. The implementation of stringent energy and sustainability standards across various countries is expected to provide the desired boost to the desiccant dehumidifier market. Several governments are coming up with new standards for residential dehumidifier appliances for pushing energy savings.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desiccant Dehumidifiers estimated at US$548.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$635.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$392.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.7% share of the global Desiccant Dehumidifiers market. Rising adoption of desiccant dehumidifiers in the industrial sector is attributed to their cost-efficient nature and ability to effectively control moisture levels. Various companies depend heavily on desiccant dehumidifiers to protect raw materials like concrete slabs and iron bars free from the adverse impact of moisture. The segment is poised to receive a major impetus from high demand for these units from the food packaging and service industry. Residential buildings represent a small but growing market for desiccant dehumidifiers. Available in various configurations, sizes, and price points, whole house air quality monitors can be fitted into virtually any location in the residential building including doors and windows. Furthermore, residential dehumidifiers are increasingly being equipped with smartphone and smart home connectivity features, while allowing additional flexibility in gauging the air quality through real-time messaging for the benefit of homeowners and occupants.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $157.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $78.2 Million by 2026

The Desiccant Dehumidifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$157.3 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 28.75% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$78.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$49.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The market is receiving a strong growth stimulus from increasing attention of companies on technological advances. These efforts are leading to influx of better products that score high in terms of dehumidification performance and energy efficiency. Several players serving the market are developing smart energy-efficient units that leverage emerging technologies for diverse functions like accurate calculation of humidity levels. These units are designed to work automatically to ensure consistent operations while achieving energy savings. In addition, various companies are betting on cloud-based approaches to ensure connectivity of desiccant dehumidifiers with mobile devices like laptops, smartphones and tablets. These units are garnering considerable attention among residential and industrial customers. The desiccant dehumidifier market is also gaining from increasing uptake of portable dehumidifiers across commercial and residential spaces. Some of the interesting advances targeting sustainability include liquid, solar-powered desiccant dehumidifiers intended to support energy conservation and environmental efforts. The technological advancements evolving over the years are presenting considerable growth opportunities for the desiccant dehumidifiers market. While the shift towards green energy is aimed at environmental conservation, companies are also working on addressing the growing demand for energy efficient solutions. For instance, Bry-Air introduced Bry-Air BrySmart® Series (BBS) Dehumidifiers, which integrate patented BrySmart® and BryTherm™ technologies. The product is intended to optimize Dynamic Specific Performance (DSP) and features the BHPTM (Bry-Air High Performance) with unique chemistry and geometry. The product series integrates Industry 4.0 technologies and concepts, and enables up to 48% energy saving each year.

Commercial Segment to Reach $123 Million by 2026

The commercial segment's growth is credited to increasing infrastructure-related activities across commercial spaces such as departmental stores, schools and hospitals. Indoor air pollution in homes, and commercial buildings is believed to have a far more serious, and devastating impact on health when compared to outdoor pollution. Against this backdrop, there is growing importance of dehumidifiers including desiccant dehumidifiers in improving air quality by maintaining optimal levels of humidity. In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$77.4 Million will reach a projected size of US$95 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.2 Million by the year 2026. More

