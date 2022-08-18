DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Desiccant Dehumidifiers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market to Reach US$635.6 Million by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desiccant Dehumidifiers estimated at US$548.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$635.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period.

Desiccant dehumidifiers rely on specific desiccant materials like Zeolite for absorbing water vapor or moisture. As the process do not generate water, these units present an effective option to maintain humidity levels at sub-zero temperature settings. Desiccant dehumidifiers are used in various applications in areas such as food & beverage industry, medical centers, commercial buildings, hotels, manufacturing facilities and others.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising uptake of desiccant dehumidifiers as a result of rapid industrialization, technological advances and implementation of stringent standards to promote energy savings and mitigate climate change. The market is gaining traction owing to increasing uptake of these units across diverse settings to ensure occupant health and comfort. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income and changing environmental conditions are providing a perfect scenario for overall expansion of the desiccant dehumidifier market. These units are finding rising adoption in industrial applications requiring optimal humidity and temperature levels.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $157.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $78.2 Million by 2026

The Desiccant Dehumidifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$157.3 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 28.75% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$78.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% through the analysis period.



The market is receiving a strong growth stimulus from increasing attention of companies on technological advances. These efforts are leading to influx of better products that score high in terms of dehumidification performance and energy efficiency. Several players serving the market are developing smart energy-efficient units that leverage emerging technologies for diverse functions like accurate calculation of humidity levels.

These units are designed to work automatically to ensure consistent operations while achieving energy savings. In addition, various companies are betting on cloud-based approaches to ensure connectivity of desiccant dehumidifiers with mobile devices like laptops, smartphones and tablets. These units are garnering considerable attention among residential and industrial customers.

The desiccant dehumidifier market is also gaining from increasing uptake of portable dehumidifiers across commercial and residential spaces. Some of the interesting advances targeting sustainability include liquid, solar-powered desiccant dehumidifiers intended to support energy conservation and environmental efforts. The technological advancements evolving over the years are presenting considerable growth opportunities for the desiccant dehumidifiers market.

Rising Awareness About Ambient Air Quality Underpins Sales Growth

Desiccant Dehumidification: Reigning the Industrial Dehumidification Space

Desiccant Dehumidifiers Find Importance in Food Processing & Packaging Operations

Food & Beverage Industry: COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Challenges in the Form of Supply Chain Disruptions

COVID-19 Induced Growth in Packaged Foods Brings Cheer to Desiccant Dehumidifiers in the Food & Beverage Industry

Detrimental Implications of Moisture Content for Construction Materials Fuel Need for Dehumidifiers

Increasing Construction Activities Worldwide & Rapid Changes in Climatic Conditions: Vital Market Drivers

Need for Relative Humidity Control in Clean Rooms Enhance Importance of Desiccant Dehumidifiers

Semiconductor Sector Severely Impacted by COVID-19 Outbreak

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Requires Controlled Environment, Enhancing Importance of Desiccant Dehumidifiers

Pandemic-Induced Changes Affect Pharmaceuticals Industry Operations

Desiccant Dehumidification Gives Respite to Surgeons in Operating Rooms

Rapid Growth of Lithium Battery Production: Opportunity for the Market

Growing Li-ion Battery Production Translates into Opportunities for Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market

Power Industry: Threat of Humidity-Related Corrosion to Parts & Equipment Augurs Well for Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market

Pandemic Impacts Energy Sector, Affecting Market Growth

Rise in Pollution-Related Respiratory Diseases Drives Adoption of Desiccant Dehumidifiers in Commercial Sector

Residential Market for Desiccant Dehumidifiers: A Small But Growing Segment

Liquid Desiccant Dehumidification Edges out Air Conditioning with Intriguing Merits

Primary Merits of Liquid Desiccant Dehumidifiers

Liquid Desiccant Materials Garner Increasing Attention from Researcher Community

Technological Advancements to Fuel Industrial Desiccant Dehumidifiers Market

Advanced Desiccant Dehumidifiers: Taking Moisture Control to Next Level

