Global Design Agencies Strategic Business Report 2022: A $267.1 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring IDEO, Landor Associates Europe, Pentagram, Sagmeister & Walsh, and Studio Dumbar

Global Design Agencies Market to Reach $267.1 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Design Agencies estimated at US$198 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$267.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Design Agencies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



