Global Design Agencies Strategic Business Report 2022: A $267.1 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring IDEO, Landor Associates Europe, Pentagram, Sagmeister & Walsh, and Studio Dumbar

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Design Agencies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Design Agencies Market to Reach $267.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Design Agencies estimated at US$198 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$267.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Design Agencies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Design Agencies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)
- IDEO
- Landor Associates Europe
- Pentagram
- Sagmeister & Walsh
- Studio Dumbar
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Design Agencies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Design Agencies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Design Agencies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- Table 4: World Design Agencies Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
