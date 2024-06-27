Global Design Firm Populous Hired to Design MLS NEXT Pro Stadium Project in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business for Good Co-Founders Ed and Lisa Mitzen along with a group of investors, including real estate developers Jeff Buell and Chris Spraragen, and professional soccer coach Steve Freeman today announced that they have hired Populous as their architecture firm to develop the masterplan and stadium design for the new Albany sports-anchored mixed-use development. Today's news is the next step in bringing an MLS NEXT Pro team to Albany/New York Capital Region. Ranked on Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies list, Populous is a leading firm focused on creating unmistakable spaces and experiences for the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment.

"We are thrilled to name Populous as our design partner for the new stadium, which will be a key part of Albany's local revitalization effort. They have demonstrated a proven track record to transform neighborhoods, revitalize cities, build relationships and connect people to being part of something bigger. By having them lead the design efforts for the South End redevelopment project, our community can take comfort in having one of the best architecture firms in the world helping us reimagine what Liberty Park can be," said Ed Mitzen.

"From Citi Field and Yankee Stadium in New York to the Las Vegas Sphere, Populous is a no doubt about it design group," said Jeff Buell, one of real estate principals. "This group understands that we are trying to create so much more than an event venue. We are creating a new neighborhood, and with that comes the responsibility of doing it right. We are confident we have the right team to transform this blighted parking lot in Downtown Albany."

The stadium being modeled for Liberty Park will be built in the heart of downtown with mixed-use intentionality. Stadiums naturally attract visitors from both near and far, generating significant revenue for local businesses. When a city hosts sporting events, concerts, or other large-scale gatherings it experiences an influx of visitors who spend money on tickets, food, accommodation, transportation - as we recently witnessed with the Caitlin Clark extravaganza.

Featuring 8,000 seats and modeled after similarly sized markets, the capacity of the new stadium can balloon to 12,000 for non-sporting events, offering Albany a strategically located cultural asset that will spur investment and encourage the revitalization in surrounding neighborhoods. With the new stadium, developers and investors are more likely to invest in projects due to the increased foot traffic and visibility generated by events. This renewed interest will lead to the construction of new residential, commercial, and recreational developments transforming once neglected areas into vibrant, thriving communities.

"Downtown Albany deserves a vibrant mixed-use destination to call its own. The new sports-anchored mixed-use development project is an opportunity to activate the district with live events, a park-like setting and surrounding mixed-use development that helps bolster the community of Albany and provides year-round entertainment for its people to enjoy," said Jonathan Mallie, senior principal and global director, Populous. "We're thrilled to work alongside the entire team to help bring this captivating project to life."

About Populous

Populous is a global design firm that began with a singular focus — to draw people together around the things they love, through experiences that capture all the senses and amplify the pure emotion shared in human moments. Over the last 40 years, the firm has designed more than 3,200 projects worth over $60 billion across emerging and established markets. Populous' comprehensive services include architecture, interior design, event planning and overlay, branded environments, wayfinding, and graphics, planning and urban design, landscape architecture, aviation and transport design, hospitality and sustainable design consulting. Populous has over 1,400 employees in 29 global offices on four continents with regional centers in Kansas City, London and Brisbane. For more information, visit www.populous.com.

About Business for Good™

With values rooted in equity, access, opportunity, and prosperity, Business for Good (BFG) is advancing the model of traditional venture philanthropy in the Greater Capital Region of New York and beyond. Formed in 2020, BFG seeks to give back to move forward. Its efforts have been recognized on a national level, including being named to Fast Company's 2023 list of Brands That Matter, an honor reserved for organizations and brands that have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into communities. BFG was also awarded Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Honorable Mention in 2022, which recognizes pioneering teams that are playing an important role in the betterment of the world through intentional philanthropy. Comprised of a mission-focused team, BFG believes no challenge is insurmountable through hard and thoughtful work. With a goal to provide businesses and organizations with sustained support, BFG invests in people for the long term and in every way.

Press Contact:

Jennifer Risi, The Sway Effect C: 917-887-8865 [email protected]

SOURCE Business for Good