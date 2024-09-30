GLOBAL DESIGN FIRM WATG ACQUIRES ATLANTIC CITY-BASED SOSH ARCHITECTS

The two firms are integrating to form a single entity, combining their industry-leading expertise in design for the hospitality, entertainment, and gaming sectors.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the strategic acquisition of SOSH by WATG, the leaders of both firms are working closely together to establish and implement strategies as a single business entity moving forward. SOSH's office in Atlantic City, New Jersey will begin to operate as the 9th regional office in WATG's global framework, following the recent announcement of WATG expansion into the Dallas market this fall.

Specializing in architecture and interior design for the hospitality, gaming, and entertainment sectors, WATG and SOSH share a commitment to design excellence, intertwined with a mutual dedication to optimizing operational performance, project delivery, and talent development. The two design firms have strong, positive relationships, shared values, and experience of working on complex, fast-paced projects that are delivered from initial design concepts to construction administration with unwavering professional service.

WATG and SOSH share a passionate and committed interest in the gaming and hospitality sectors and will now offer clients and collaborators a deeper bench of expertise in these sectors, precisely as the industry pivots to prioritize integrated resorts and mixed-use developments. Clients will benefit from the design innovation and high level of service that come from WATG and SOSH's combined experience, diverse perspectives, global reach, and multidisciplinary approaches, as project teams draw on a larger field of knowledge and resources.

"This integration has been thoughtfully considered and directly supports the strategic growth of both firms," said David Moore, Chief Executive Office of WATG. "SOSH has been recognized as a leader in gaming industry design, and WATG the leader in hospitality. As we come together, we're excited by the opportunity to elevate our offering to our clients, helping them to differentiate, grow and succeed."

"Our relationship goes back decades when our firms worked together on multiple projects in the Atlantic City market," said Tom Sykes, Founding Principal of SOSH. "We're proud to come together now and look forward to the opportunity to work as a collaborative, multidisciplinary team, sharing our expertise in the gaming industry and gaining from WATG's elite and global presence. The process of integration will be now begin and will further strengthen the service that we can offer our clients on both existing and future projects."

ABOUT WATG & SOSH:

As a combined entity, WATG and SOSH form a strong global multidisciplinary design firm with more than 500 professionals practicing across 9 locations around the world. Since its founding in Honolulu in 1945, WATG has been an industry leader in luxury hospitality design. Five service lines—advisory, master planning, architecture, landscape, and interiors—work together to deliver projects that are highly regarded for long-term performance in addition to design excellence. Through its 45-year history, SOSH has worked on a broad array of hospitality, corporate, education, healthcare, retail, dining, and entertainment projects. Guided by the firm's four founding partners, SOSH has been motivated to build a culture that prioritizes both innovative design and impeccable delivery. To learn more visit watg.com .

SOURCE WATG