Global Designer And Entrepreneur Kathy Ireland To Address American Gem Society Conclave On The Power Of Branding

Ms. Ireland, who graced the cover of Forbes Magazine twice and whom the publication refers to as a $2.6 billion dollar a year empire, launched DIAMONDS by kathy ireland® in association with Paul Raps New York, Yaron Turgeman of Taly Diamonds, and designer of fine jewels, Roland Krainz of Krainz Creations, at the 2017 Luxury and JCK shows. Ms. Ireland also debuted Kathleen Marie | Paul Raps New York, a couture statement diamond collection, which was launched at Neiman Marcus and Horchow. DIAMONDS by kathy ireland® and KATHLEEN MARIE™ | PAUL RAPS NEW YORK recently made their New York Fashion Week debut at designer Michael Costello's Spring '18 show.

Each product in the DIAMONDS by kathy ireland® collection is handmade from the finest materials, the top quality diamonds, and the patented setting intensifies the natural beauty, radiance and apparent size of each stone. The DIAMONDS by kathy ireland® Our Love Collection includes engagement rings, wedding bands, and patented earrings, bracelets and pendants. Each jewelry piece is laser inscribed and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity which guarantees labor and quality of the design.

In launching DIAMONDS by kathy ireland® and KATHLEEN MARIE™ | PAUL RAPS NEW YORK, Ms. Ireland stated, "From mine to finger, clients can rest assure that each stone is sourced with the utmost integrity and our manufacturing process is an exquisite work of art. My mentor in the world of fine jewelry will always be the incredible Elizabeth Taylor. It is my hope, dream, wish and prayer that Elizabeth would celebrate the beauty of this collection. Paul, Roland, and Yaron are incredible partners. It has taken many years to collaborate with this dream team."

Joining Ms. Ireland at American Gem Society Conclave is Paul Raps.

ABOUT kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: YWCA Greater Los Angeles for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

