Edition: 9; Released: January 2021 Companies: 46 - Players covered include Cisco Systems, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Commvault Systems, Inc.; DELL Technologies Inc.; Ericom Software, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; NComputing Co. Ltd.; Oracle Corporation; Parallels International GmbH; Red Hat, Inc.; VMware, Inc. and Others. Segments: Type (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), Remote Desktop Services (RDS)); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Supply Chain & Warehouse, Education & Entertainment, Other Verticals) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2026

Desktop virtualization refers to a virtualization technology that, by hosting desktops in remotely located servers, separates desktop environments, together with related application software, from physical devices of customers. The technology is implemented for simulating workstation environments and accessing desktop computers with the help of a remotely or locally present connected device. Desktop virtualization complements antiviruses, firewalls and perimeter monitoring solutions and provides additional security through policy-based access control, built-in data compliance, and resource centralization. While server virtualization is being widely adopted by various organizations for consolidating servers and increasing deployment speeds, desktop virtualization minimizes the complexity involved in deployment, as well as in maintenance of devices, which enables lowering of desktop maintenance costs by the information technology (IT) departments. Desktop virtualization technologies are being increasingly adopted by enterprises forming part of IT and telecom industries for reducing IT infrastructure costs, and increasing deployment speeds. Additionally, the desktop virtualization technology is also being rapidly adopted by data centers and business processing enterprises.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desktop Virtualization estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Desktop Virtualization market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

The Desktop Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 8.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The increasing popularity of cloud-computing and technology solutions, and information communication across a wide range of end-use industries, including BFSI, telecom and IT, among others, are propelling growth within the worldwide market for desktop virtualization technologies. The increasing adoption of desktop virtualization technologies across these industries is spurred by the need for effective resource management, security of the critical information generated for gaining a competitive advantage and optimizing profits, and reducing operational costs. Increasing investments by market players for enhancing the efficiencies and capabilities of desktop virtualization solutions offer an excellent opportunity for growth within the worldwide market for desktop virtualization technologies during the analysis period. Another factor propelling growth within the worldwide market for desktop virtualization technologies is the sustained expansion of their desktop virtualization solutions' portfolios by the market player.

Remote Desktop Services (RDS) Segment to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

The increasing implementation of the work-from-home initiative by organizations the world over for ensuring observance of social distancing norms for combating the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is powering growth within the RDS market. In the global Remote Desktop Services (RDS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$378.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 11.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

