Global DevOps Market by Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Tools, Industry Vertical & Region - Forecast to 2024
Nov 21, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DevOps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global DevOps market was worth US$ 3.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 10.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 20% during 2019-2024.
Various organizations and industries ranging from shopping to entertainment to banking are shifting toward automated software deployment, which is more accurate, practical and involves low maintenance costs as compared to manual procedures.
Besides this, the emerging trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are also providing a positive thrust to the market. AI and ML process vast amounts of information and help perform menial tasks, permitting the IT staff to do more targeted work and allowing them to learn patterns, anticipate problems and suggest solutions.
Further, increasing adoption of agile frameworks and cloud technologies, and digitization of enterprises to automate business processes are some of the other factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, with the rapid penetration of Internet-of-Things (IoT), DevOps has gained popularity due to the co-dependence of the hardware and the embedded software that runs on it.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, CA Technologies, Google, Cisco Systems, Amazon Web Services, Cigniti Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Micro Focus, Puppet, Red Hat, GitLab, Chef Software, Docker Inc., Atlassian, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global DevOps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global DevOps industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the tools?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global DevOps industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global DevOps industry?
- What is the structure of the global DevOps industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global DevOps industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global DevOps Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
5.5 Market Breakup by Organization Size
5.6 Market Breakup by Tools
5.7 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Solutions
6.2 Services
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
7.1 Public Cloud
7.2 Private Cloud
7.3 Hybrid Cloud
8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.2 Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Small-Sized Enterprises
9 Market Breakup by Tools
9.1 Development Tools
9.2 Testing Tools
9.3 Operation Tools
10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
10.1 Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.3 Retail
10.4 Manufacturing
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Government and Public Sector
10.7 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 IBM
16.3.2 Microsoft
16.3.3 Oracle
16.3.4 CA Technologies
16.3.5 Google
16.3.6 Cisco Systems
16.3.7 Amazon Web Services
16.3.8 Cigniti Technologies
16.3.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
16.3.10 EMC Corporation
16.3.11 VersionOne
16.3.12 Micro Focus
16.3.13 Puppet
16.3.14 Red Hat
16.3.15 GitLab
16.3.16 Chef Software
16.3.17 Docker Inc.
16.3.18 Atlassian
