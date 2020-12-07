Global DevOps Market Report 2020-2027 - DevOps Evolves from Niche to Mainstream Market with Immense Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DevOps - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Forced to Redefine Productivity in the Age of COVID-19, DevOps Gets an Unexpected 29.4% Boost in Demand



The global market for DevOps is expected to witness revenues spike by 29.4% in the year 2020 and thereafter continue to grow and reach a projected US$21.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.



DevOps is an emerging approach that brings together software development and IT operations to help organizations in developing proprietary software for staying competitive in the market. The approach streamlines software development with IT operations to make the entire process more efficient and expedite time-to-market. Collaborative efforts of a team with cross-functional individuals enable companies to optimize innovation, functionality and speed. DevOps reduces complexity and addresses issues to assist organizations in delivering software solutions. The approach breaks down inter-departmental silos and improves communication, transparency and integration required for effective decision making.



DevOps improves collaboration and ensures supportive operating environments for expediting delivery of innovative and new features. The concept ensures stable operating environments and allows timely detection and remediation of defects or errors. The practice supports continuous release, deployment, testing and monitoring for faster release cycles. In addition to driving employee engagement, DevOps improves productivity and offers avenues for professional development. By allowing companies to accelerate delivery times for best features and services, DevOps pushes ROI.



DevOps brings together software developers and operating teams for accelerated development and delivery of new solutions and features to end users. The approach encompasses multiple stages and involves the use of various tools for automation of these steps. The process starts with setting up of a plan to select a specific module and associated algorithm. The next step involves coding of the program and marking of a star in repository that holds the original code along with related versions. The code is fetched and prepared for execution in the build step.



Developers test the product for bugs before deployment. The deployed solution is continuously configured for desirable state. In addition, the product is monitored continuously in real working settings and the feedback is provided to planners. Codes proving their efficacy during the test are considered for deployment. The entire lifecycle also involves the use of different tools to automate stages. DevOps solutions are finding increasing adoption across various industries, with the telecom & ITES sector holding the leading share of the market due to increasing focus on faster delivery of services. These tools are widely used in the banking and financial service sector to improve the efficiency and customer service.



The ability of DevOps tools to reduce coding errors, increase efficiency of software development process and support business operations is likely to drive their demand in various industries. The market is anticipated to also benefit from ongoing digitalization along with the transition toward containerization and platform-as-a-service (PaaS). The growing popularity of cloud computing is driving various companies to embrace PaaS for supporting software development and testing processes.



The DevOps market is anticipated to receive a major impetus from increasing implementation of automated software. The trend is particularly evident across developing nations owing to rapid industrialization and positive macroeconomic scenario. Countries including India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Russia and Canada are likely to emerge as primary markets for automated software, prompting various companies to focus on product innovations.



