Global DevOps Market to Reach $17.8 Billion by 2026

DevOps is an emerging approach that brings together software development and IT operations to help organizations in developing proprietary software for staying competitive in the market. The approach streamlines software development with IT operations to make the entire process more efficient and expedite time-to-market. Introduced in 2009, DevOps has evolved rapidly from a niche approach to become an indispensable element of the enterprise IT strategy owing to its ability to help organizations in building and delivering quality solutions in a faster and reliable manner. Growth in the global market is moving at a rapid pace owing to plethora of benefits offered by DevOps practice. The most prominent DevOps tools are collaboration/organizational tools, API tools, configuration management tools, infrastructure monitoring tools and build automation tools. These solutions are widely used across industries including financial services, baking and telecom. Hybrid cloud has emerged as a primary option to deploy DevOps owing to its ability to support flexible and rapid service provisioning with flexible pricing.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DevOps estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.5% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. DevOps solutions are finding increasing adoption across various industries, with the telecom & ITES sector holding the leading share due to increasing focus on faster delivery of services. These tools are widely used in the banking and financial service sector to improve the efficiency and customer service.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026

The DevOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 23% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 18.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.9% CAGR. North America continues to be the primary revenue generator owing to extensive implementation of the cloud technology through the region. The market is being driven by adoption of sophisticated technologies, presence of leading companies, next-generation IT infrastructure, and availability of professionals with desirable expertise. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is set to be driven by increasing number of IT SMEs that are expected to rely on these tools for making business operations streamlined and agile. The market growth is also estimated to be pushed by increasing adoption of automated software across countries like India, China, Singapore and Japan. More

