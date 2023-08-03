Global Dewatering Equipment Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030 with Centrifuges Accounting for $1.8 Billion

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Aug, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dewatering Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dewatering Equipment Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Dewatering Equipment estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Centrifuges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vacuum Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Dewatering Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Market Scope

This data-driven market research report provides comprehensive insights into the global dewatering equipment market. It covers past, current, and future analysis of annual sales in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for each geographic region, including USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report includes a historic review of the dewatering equipment market for the years 2014 through 2021, presenting independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Million and % CAGR for the mentioned geographic regions.

Additionally, the report presents a 16-year perspective (2014, 2023 & 2030) with a percentage breakdown of value sales for each geographic region, offering valuable insights into market trends and regional preferences.

The analysis further delves into specific technology types, including centrifuges, belt filter press, vacuum filters, sludge lagoon, and other technology types. It evaluates the sales of each type for the years 2022 through 2030, providing an independent and detailed analysis.

The market scope also highlights two key application segments: municipal and industrial dewatering equipment markets. It analyzes annual sales in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030 for each geographic region and the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) to offer a clear picture of growth potential and trends in these segments.

Market Overview

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Dewatering Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

  • Alfa Laval AB
  • ANDRITZ AG
  • Aqseptence Group
  • Dewaco
  • Flo Trend
  • GEA Group AG
  • Hiller GmbH
  • HUBER SE
  • PHOENIX Process Equipment Co.
  • Veolia Water Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2qjw4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Multirotor Drone Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Pipeline Inspections to Agriculture - Multirotor Drones Revolutionize Multiple Industries

Global Inflection Point Index Report 2023: Focus on Racial Equality, Global Warming, Corporate Systems Inequality, Cryptocurrencies, Political Instability, Mass Shootings and Covid-19

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.