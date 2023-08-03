Global Dewatering Equipment Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030 with Centrifuges Accounting for $1.8 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dewatering Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dewatering Equipment Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Dewatering Equipment estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Centrifuges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vacuum Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Dewatering Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Market Scope

This data-driven market research report provides comprehensive insights into the global dewatering equipment market. It covers past, current, and future analysis of annual sales in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for each geographic region, including USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report includes a historic review of the dewatering equipment market for the years 2014 through 2021, presenting independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Million and % CAGR for the mentioned geographic regions.

Additionally, the report presents a 16-year perspective (2014, 2023 & 2030) with a percentage breakdown of value sales for each geographic region, offering valuable insights into market trends and regional preferences.

The analysis further delves into specific technology types, including centrifuges, belt filter press, vacuum filters, sludge lagoon, and other technology types. It evaluates the sales of each type for the years 2022 through 2030, providing an independent and detailed analysis.

The market scope also highlights two key application segments: municipal and industrial dewatering equipment markets. It analyzes annual sales in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030 for each geographic region and the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) to offer a clear picture of growth potential and trends in these segments.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Dewatering Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

Alfa Laval AB

ANDRITZ AG

Aqseptence Group

Dewaco

Flo Trend

GEA Group AG

Hiller GmbH

HUBER SE

PHOENIX Process Equipment Co.

Process Equipment Co. Veolia Water Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2qjw4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets