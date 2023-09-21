Global DEXA Market Poised for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach $307.8 Million by 2028

21 Sep, 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) market is expected to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated value of $307.8 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. Several key factors are driving this growth:

Key Drivers of the Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Market:

  1. Accurate Scan Results: DEXA technology is known for delivering accurate scan results, regardless of the thickness and composition of soft tissue. This feature is driving the adoption of DEXA technology.
  2. Increasing Occurrences of Bone Disorders: Osteoporosis and other bone disorders are becoming more common among the global population. DEXA scans are used to diagnose and monitor these conditions, contributing to market growth.
  3. Applications in Healthcare and Research: DEXA technology finds applications in hospitals, clinics, universities, research institutions, and more. The demand for DEXA machines in healthcare facilities and research settings is propelling market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

The DEXA market is segmented based on various factors:

1. Product Type:

  • Axial Bone Densitometer
  • Peripheral Bone Densitometer

2. Application:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Universities and Research Institutions
  • Others

3. Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

Market Insights:

  • Peripheral bone densitometers are expected to witness higher growth due to their ability to display genuine 3D objects in 2D projection and the growing requirement for peripheral X-rays with reduced radiation doses and greater efficacy.
  • Hospitals and clinics are expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for DEXA machines to scan and identify disorders like osteoporosis.
  • North America is anticipated to remain the largest region, driven by the presence of key players, a growing elderly population, and increasing cases related to osteoporosis.

Features of the DEXA Market Report:

  • Market size estimates in terms of value.
  • Trend and forecast analysis (2017-2022) and (2023-2028) for various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation analysis by product type, application, and region.
  • Regional analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
  • Growth opportunities analysis in different segments and regions.
  • Strategic analysis, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), new product development, and competitive landscape assessment based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

  1. What are the high-growth opportunities in the global DEXA market by product type, application, and region?
  2. Which segments are expected to experience faster growth and why?
  3. Which region is anticipated to have the highest growth, and what are the driving factors behind this?
  4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics, challenges, and risks?
  5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in the market?
  6. What are the emerging trends and changing customer demands in the DEXA market?
  7. Who are the major players in this market, and what strategies are they pursuing for business growth?
  8. What are the competitive threats and risks in the market?
  9. What recent developments have occurred in the market, and which companies are leading these developments?
  10. Are there competing products in the market, and how significant is the threat of product substitution?
  11. What M&A activities have taken place in the past five years, and what impact have they had on the industry?

Companies Mentioned

  • GE Healthcare
  • Hologic
  • OSTEOSYS
  • DMS
  • Swissray
  • Medilink
  • Xingaoyi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8efh2

