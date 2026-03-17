Global Diabetes Care Devices Market to Accelerate Substantially at a CAGR of ~7% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The diabetes care devices market is largely propelled by the increasing global incidence of diabetes, which is influenced by higher obesity rates, sedentary habits, and an aging population. Heightened awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis and continuous glucose monitoring is driving the adoption of advanced solutions such as continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), insulin pumps, and smart insulin pens. Additionally, technological innovations, such as digital connectivity, AI integration, and wearable devices, are enhancing patient convenience and the precision of diabetes management.

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Diabetes Care Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading diabetes care devices companies' market shares, challenges, diabetes care devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key diabetes care devices companies in the market.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Summary

2025 Diabetes Care Devices Market Size: ~ USD 41 Billion

USD 41 Billion 2034 Projected Diabetes Care Devices Market Size: ~ USD 76 Billion

USD 76 Billion Diabetes Care Devices Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 7%

7% Largest Diabetes Care Devices Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Category

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Category Key Companies in the Diabetes Care Devices Market: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, CeQur, EOFLOW CO., LTD, Sanofi, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dexcom Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Senseonics, WaveForm Technologies, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Diabetes Care Devices Market

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes: The global incidence of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes, is rising due to sedentary lifestyles, obesity, aging populations, and unhealthy diets.

The global incidence of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes, is rising due to sedentary lifestyles, obesity, aging populations, and unhealthy diets. Growing Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Greater health awareness and screening programs have led to earlier detection of diabetes. As a result, more patients are using diagnostic and monitoring devices such as glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.

Greater health awareness and screening programs have led to earlier detection of diabetes. As a result, more patients are using diagnostic and monitoring devices such as glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Technological Advancements: Innovations in digital and connected health technologies have significantly improved the usability and accuracy of diabetes care products.

Innovations in digital and connected health technologies have significantly improved the usability and accuracy of diabetes care products. Rising Adoption of Self ‑ Monitoring Devices: Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) has increased as patients seek better control over their condition. Portable and user‑friendly devices support self‑management, reducing dependency on clinical visits.

Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) has increased as patients seek better control over their condition. Portable and user‑friendly devices support self‑management, reducing dependency on clinical visits. Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Insurance Coverage: Growth in healthcare spending, better insurance coverage, and reimbursement policies for diabetes devices have made these technologies more accessible and affordable, especially in developed economies.

Growth in healthcare spending, better insurance coverage, and reimbursement policies for diabetes devices have made these technologies more accessible and affordable, especially in developed economies. Focus on Personalized and Remote Care: The trend toward personalized medicine and telehealth solutions, accelerated by the COVID‑19 pandemic, boosts demand for remote glucose monitoring and insulin delivery systems.

The trend toward personalized medicine and telehealth solutions, accelerated by the COVID‑19 pandemic, boosts demand for remote glucose monitoring and insulin delivery systems. Supportive Government Initiatives: Public health programs and policies aimed at diabetes prevention and management, such as subsidized devices, awareness campaigns, and screening drives, facilitate market growth, particularly in emerging economies.

Public health programs and policies aimed at diabetes prevention and management, such as subsidized devices, awareness campaigns, and screening drives, facilitate market growth, particularly in emerging economies. Rising Geriatric Population: Population aging correlates strongly with higher diabetes prevalence. Older adults often require continuous management devices, further expanding market demand.

Population aging correlates strongly with higher diabetes prevalence. Older adults often require continuous management devices, further expanding market demand. Increased Investment & Strategic Partnerships: The market has seen significant investments, collaborations, and partnerships among device manufacturers, biotech firms, and software developers, driving innovation, product launches, and global distribution.

The market has seen significant investments, collaborations, and partnerships among device manufacturers, biotech firms, and software developers, driving innovation, product launches, and global distribution. Demand for Minimally Invasive and Pain‑Free Solutions: Patients prefer pain‑free or minimally invasive glucose monitoring (e.g., CGM, flash glucose monitoring), fueling adoption over traditional finger‑stick devices.

Regional Diabetes Care Devices Market Insights

North America

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share, 41%, of the global diabetes care devices market.

This growth is driven by the region's high prevalence of diabetes, robust healthcare infrastructure, and widespread use of advanced technologies, including continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and insulin pumps.

Favorable reimbursement policies, substantial healthcare spending, and the strong presence of major industry players further promote innovation and the rapid adoption of new products.

Moreover, increasing awareness of early diagnosis and effective disease management continues to drive demand for diabetes care devices across the region.

Europe

Europe is gradually emerging as a key player in the diabetes care devices market, driven by the rising incidence of diabetes, robust healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives promoting chronic disease management.

The region has favorable reimbursement frameworks, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and insulin pumps, and heightened awareness of early diagnosis and preventive care.

Moreover, ongoing investments in research and innovation by leading industry players continue to bolster market expansion across European nations.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly establishing itself as one of the most dynamic and influential markets in the global diabetes care devices sector, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, large populations, and accelerating urbanization.

Increased awareness of early diagnosis and effective disease management, coupled with the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, is boosting the adoption of glucose monitoring and insulin delivery devices.

Furthermore, enhanced access to healthcare services, higher healthcare spending, and the growing integration of advanced technologies are driving market growth across major countries in the region.

Get a sneak peek at the diabetes care devices market dynamics @ Diabetes Care Devices Market Trends

Recent Developmental Activities in the Diabetes Care Devices Market

In March 2026, Afon Technology announced that its Glucowear device demonstrated around 75% overall accuracy in identifying normal versus elevated blood glucose levels during its initial real-world clinical trial.

announced that its Glucowear device demonstrated around 75% overall accuracy in identifying normal versus elevated blood glucose levels during its initial real-world clinical trial. In January 2026, Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced that it had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its MiniMed Go™ app.

a global leader in healthcare technology, announced that it had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its MiniMed Go™ app. In August 2025, Signos launched the Signos Glucose Monitoring System, the first FDA-cleared, over-the-counter glucose monitoring system designed for weight management. The system integrates the Stelo by Dexcom glucose biosensor with an AI-powered platform, providing personalized, real-time insights into how diet, physical activity, stress, and sleep affect metabolic health.

launched the Signos Glucose Monitoring System, the first FDA-cleared, over-the-counter glucose monitoring system designed for weight management. The system integrates the Stelo by Dexcom glucose biosensor with an AI-powered platform, providing personalized, real-time insights into how diet, physical activity, stress, and sleep affect metabolic health. In July 2025, Medtronic plc. announced that it had received CE Mark in Europe to expand indications for the MiniMed™ 780G system to individuals aged 2 years and older, during pregnancy, and to those with type 2 insulin-requiring diabetes.

announced that it had received CE Mark in Europe to expand indications for the MiniMed™ 780G system to individuals aged 2 years and older, during pregnancy, and to those with type 2 insulin-requiring diabetes. In May 2025, GO-Pen ApS received FDA 510(k) clearance for the GO-PEN®, a user-filled insulin pen compatible with standard insulin vials, providing an affordable alternative to traditional disposable pens.

received FDA 510(k) clearance for the GO-PEN®, a user-filled insulin pen compatible with standard insulin vials, providing an affordable alternative to traditional disposable pens. In April 2025, Dexcom received FDA clearance for the G7 15-Day sensor, which boasts extended wear time and enhanced accuracy for diabetes management.

What are Diabetes Care Devices?

Diabetes care devices are specialized tools and technologies designed to help individuals monitor, manage, and control their blood glucose levels effectively. These devices include blood glucose meters, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), insulin pumps, and smart pens, each serving a specific role in diabetes management. Blood glucose meters provide rapid snapshots of blood glucose levels, whereas CGMs offer real-time, continuous monitoring, alerting users to high or low levels. Insulin delivery devices, such as pumps and smart pens, enable precise administration of insulin according to individual needs. Together, these devices empower patients to maintain better glycemic control, reduce the risk of complications, and support a healthier, more independent lifestyle.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Diabetes Care Devices Market CAGR ~7% Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by 2034 ~USD 76 Billion Key Diabetes Care Devices Companies Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, CeQur, EOFLOW CO., LTD, Sanofi, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dexcom Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Senseonics, WaveForm Technologies, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others

Diabetes Care Devices Market Assessment

Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices {Wearable and Non-Wearable, Insulin Delivery Devices {Insulin Syringes, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, and Others} and Integrated Systems Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation By Monitoring: Self-Monitoring and Continuous Monitoring Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation By Patient Type: Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational Diabetes Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the diabetes care devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Diabetes Care Devices Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Diabetes Care Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Diabetes Care Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Diabetes Care Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Diabetes Care Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Diabetes Care Devices Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Diabetes Care Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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