Global Diabetes Crisis Spurs Investment Opportunities: Exploring Devices, Therapies, and Future Innovations

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where diabetes is a growing concern, the latest research report, "Global Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Business Investment Opportunities" added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, comes as a beacon of hope and knowledge. November marks diabetes awareness month, and with the International Diabetes Federation projecting a staggering 51% increase in the number of people living with diabetes by 2045, the Global Diabetes report is not just a resource; it's a necessity for entrepreneurs and managers seeking investment opportunities in the diabetes care industry.

The advanced diabetes care devices market is rapidly expanding, set to reach sales of $33.4 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.34% over the period, according to GlobalData forecasts. The prevalence of diabetes, coupled with growing consumer awareness of technological advancements, has fueled this demand.

The diabetes report delves deep into this thriving market, providing invaluable insights into the latest innovations and investment avenues. Effective diabetes management is vital in preventing complications, including heart disease, kidney disease, blindness, and amputations, all of which can result from elevated blood glucose levels. This report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the present market landscape, focusing on prospective growth opportunities within the Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics sector.

Key highlights of the report include:

Global Diabetes Landscape: With an estimated 537 million individuals worldwide affected by diabetes in 2021, this report explores the increasing prevalence and the significant health and economic burden it poses.

Technological Advancements: The adoption of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices has seen a rapid rise, with the global user base increasing from 270,000 in 2017 to 1.7 million in 2022. In addition, tubeless insulin pumps are gaining traction due to their advantages, such as better glycemic control and improved patient quality of life.

Innovative Therapies: The report sheds light on non-insulin treatments for diabetes, including exciting partnerships like the one between Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals and Sirona Biochem, as well as advancements in closed-loop systems and artificial pancreas technology.

Pharmacotherapeutics: Discover the potential of SGLT2 inhibitors and the development of novel drug molecules like resveratrol, which show promise in improving diabetes management.

Future of Diabetes Care: The report looks ahead to the future of diabetes management, discussing cutting-edge technologies like continuous glucose monitoring devices, artificial pancreas systems, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine approaches. Machine learning and big data analytics also play a pivotal role in early diagnosis and treatment.

Investors, entrepreneurs, and managers can explore the advantages and limitations of each device and therapy, discuss the challenges associated with their use, and gain a panoramic view of emerging diabetes devices and technologies, as well as novel therapeutics that are currently being designed and developed.

As diabetes continues to impact millions worldwide, our report is your gateway to understanding the rapidly evolving landscape of diabetes care. It provides a comprehensive overview of diabetes devices and therapeutics, highlighting their impact on diabetes management and patient outcomes, and emphasizing the need for ongoing research and innovation in this field.

For those looking to invest in a thriving market, the report is the definitive resource. Don't miss out on the opportunities that the diabetes care industry has to offer. Get your copy of "Global Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Business Investment Opportunities - Analysis & Market Size by Technology, Clinical Trials, Patents, Financial Deals, Competitive Landscape - Q2 2023 Update" today and stay ahead of the curve.



