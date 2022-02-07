Global Diabetes Devices and Services Market Report 2022: Growth Strategies in an Increasingly Competitive and Digitalized Environment

Feb 07, 2022, 10:45 ET
The diabetes industry offers significant growth opportunities, given the rising prevalence of this disease condition. However, the devices space comprising self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG, or glucometer), continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), insulin pens, and insulin pumps are facing unprecedented threats and challenges, some of which are definitely opportunities in disguise.
These are in the form of business dynamics (including competitor advances), emerging disease management approaches, technology advances, and also Mega Trends driven by the pandemic.
For each diabetes device manufacturer planning their short-term (1 to 3 year) and long-term (5 to 7 year) strategies, this study offers insights into what their peers within the same and adjacent device category are aiming for, how the pharmaceutical industry is impacting the diabetes space, the emerging disease management approaches and trends of virtual care, and how to target the huge emerging market potential, which remains unacknowledged and untapped.
It also highlights the direction of the industry for each device type in the developed markets, allowing strategies to be aligned to market growth and avoiding competitive losses.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Diabetes Devices and Services
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Market Developments - Opportunities and Threats for Diabetes Medtech Participants
- Overview of Opportunities and Threats
- Trends and Threats for SMBG Participants
- Trends and Threats for CGM Device Vendors
- Trends and Threats for Insulin Pen Vendors
- Trends and Threats for Insulin Pump Vendors
- Summarized Insights
4. Deep Dive into Select Opportunities and Threats
- Select Trends of Focus
- Pharma Participants Pushing Diabetes Management Solutions
- New Business Models
- Diabetes Start-up Acquisitions
- Rising PE & VC Investment in Diabetes
- Pivot to Diabetes Disease Management
- Rise in Digital Diabetes 'Reversal' Management Solutions' Adoption
- Non-invasive Monitoring Tech and Wearables Emerging
- Emerging Diabetes 'Treatment' Approaches
5. Emerging Markets - Driving Next Phase of Growth for Diabetes Devices and Services Participants
- Global Diabetes Prevalence
- Rise in Pre-diabetes and Diabetes Prevalence
- Regional Distribution of Diabetics
- Changes in Regional Share of Diabetics
- Pre-diabetes - Another Cause for Concern
- Target Regions for Diabetes & Pre-Diabetes Management
- Care Models to Target Emerging Markets
6. Emerging Market Diabetes Solution Companies' Profiles
- India - Premium Offerings in a Large, Out-of-pocket Market
- Africa's Unique Needs Demand a Different Approach
- Dubai's Glucare - Integrated Care Model
7. Developed Markets - Growth Areas for Incumbents
- Sector-wise Growth Strategies in Developed Markets
- Evolution of Approaches to Manage Chronic Condition Patients
8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Diabetes Devices and Services
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Active Disease Management Vendor Partnerships for Tapping Unaddressed Market Needs
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Enabling Digital Platforms for Diabetic's Data Collection & Insights
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Developing Type 1 Diabetes-specific Disease Management Solutions with Insulin Pumps to Prepare for Competition
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Targeting Wellness Applications for Non-Diabetics
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Tap Emerging Markets for Next Phase of Growth
