Global Diabetic Care Devices Market

Report Scope:

The global diabetes monitoring devices market generally consists of the following devices: self-glucose monitoring devices, blood glucose meter devices, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancet devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices, transmitters and receivers. This report does not include other medical devices used in hospitals.



The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for diabetes monitoring devices and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.



The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.



Diabetes monitoring device end users are categorized into hospitals, home settings and diagnostic centers. Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global diabetes monitoring devices market.



Report Includes:

- 29 data tables and 16 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for diabetes monitoring devices

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and drivers and restraints of the industry

- Discussion on major developments and trends in innovative diabetes treatment technologies

- Detailed description of Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) and Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems and examination of market structure, and history of these devices

- Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and a look at the new products launches in the diabetes monitoring devices market

- Information on healthcare expenditure associated with diabetes and region wise statistical data presenting epidemiology and type of diabetes

- Company profiles of major players in the market including Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S and Roche



Summary:

The global diabetes monitoring devices market was worth nearly $REDACTED billion in 2019.The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



Growth in this market is being fueled by a worldwide increase in aging populations and the growing incidence. However, the market is restrained due to factors such as the highly competitive market and pricingpressure.



