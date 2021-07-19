Global Diabetic Food Markets, 2016-2020 &7 2021-2026

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diabetic Food Market By Product Type (Baked Products, Beverages, Confectionery, Ice Cream, Dairy Products and Breakfast Cereals), By Distribution Channel, By Age Group, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diabetic Food Market is driven by rise in population having diabetes because of high intake of junk food.

Moreover, growing awareness regarding health benefits and precautionary measures taken by the users is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The Global Diabetic Food Market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, age group, company, and region. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into baked products, beverages, confectionery, ice cream, dairy products and breakfast cereals.

Out of which, the beverages for the diabetes segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to the high demand for sugar-free and low-calorie beverages across the globe. Also, the baked product segment is projected to witness significant growth in the next five years as they are healthy because of low fat content.



In terms of region, North America held the largest market share until 2020 and is projected to lead during the forecast period as well. This is due to presence of largest population pool experiencing chronic disorders coupled with a greater number of health-conscious population in the region.



The major players operating in the Global Diabetic Food Market are Nestle S.A., Unilever Plc, PepsiCo Inc., Cadbury Plc, The Coca-Cola Company, Kellogg Company, Fifty 50 Foods, Inc., Mars Inc., Sushma Gram Udyog, Newtrition Plus Health and Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Amber Lyn and David Chapman's Ice Cream Limited, Al Safi Danone Co. Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., RJ Corp., Unibic Foods India Pvt. Ltd and others.

The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.

