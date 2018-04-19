Global Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017-2026

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Diabetic Macular Edema epidemiology, Diabetic Macular Edema diagnosed patients, and Diabetic Macular Edema treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Diabetic Macular Edema derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Diabetic Macular Edema, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Diabetic Macular Edema market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Diabetic Macular Edema prevalence, Diabetic Macular Edema diagnosis rate, and Diabetic Macular Edema treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Diabetic Macular Edema: Disease Definition
2. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow
2A. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence
2B. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients
2C. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients
3. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in the US
3A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in the US
3B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in the US
3C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in the US
4. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in Europe
4A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in Europe
4B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in Europe
4C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in Europe
5. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in Germany
5A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in Germany
5B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in Germany
5C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in Germany
6. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in France
6A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in France
6B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in France
6C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in France
7. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in Spain
7A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in Spain
7B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in Spain
7C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in Spain
8. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in Italy
8A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in Italy
8B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in Italy
8C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in Italy
9. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in UK
9A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in UK
9B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in UK
9C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in UK
10. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in Japan
10A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in Japan
10B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in Japan
10C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in Japan
