Global Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017-2026

The "Global Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The research provides insights into Diabetic Macular Edema epidemiology, Diabetic Macular Edema diagnosed patients, and Diabetic Macular Edema treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Diabetic Macular Edema derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Diabetic Macular Edema, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Diabetic Macular Edema market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Diabetic Macular Edema prevalence, Diabetic Macular Edema diagnosis rate, and Diabetic Macular Edema treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.

1. Diabetic Macular Edema: Disease Definition



2. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow


2A. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence


2B. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients


2C. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients



3. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in the US


3A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in the US


3B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in the US


3C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in the US



4. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in Europe


4A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in Europe


4B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in Europe


4C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in Europe



5. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in Germany


5A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in Germany


5B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in Germany


5C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in Germany



6. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in France


6A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in France


6B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in France


6C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in France



7. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in Spain


7A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in Spain


7B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in Spain


7C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in Spain



8. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in Italy


8A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in Italy


8B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in Italy


8C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in Italy



9. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in UK


9A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in UK


9B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in UK


9C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in UK



10. Diabetic Macular Edema Patient Flow in Japan


10A. Diabetic Macular Edema Prevalence in Japan


10B. Diabetic Macular Edema Diagnosed Patients in Japan


10C. Diabetic Macular Edema Treated Patients in Japan



