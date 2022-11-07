Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Report 2022: Adoption of AI and Blockchain Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market by Procedure (MRI, Ultrasound, CT, X-RAY, Nuclear Imaging, Mammography), Application (OB/Gyn, Pelvic/Abdomen, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology), Technology, User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The diagnostic imaging services market is projected to reach USD 702.6 billion by 2027 from USD 549.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the market includes rising global incidence of various chronic diseases, growing awareness about the different imaging modalities, and growing expansion of outpatient imaging centers

However, the high cost associated with diagnostic imaging equipment; reducing the adoption of new imaging technology among lower economic countries and the shortage of skilled workforce is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.

X-ray accounted for the largest share of the global diagnostic imaging services market in 2021

Based on Modality, the market is segmented into X-ray, computed tomography, ultrasound, MRI, nuclear imaging, and mammography. In 2021, the x-ray segment accounted for the largest share of the diagnostic imaging services market. This is attributed to the increased usage of digital X-ray imaging modality among hospitals & diagnostic centers across the globe. Additionally, ongoing technological upgradation in X-ray scan such as Hierarchical Phase-Contrast Tomography (HiP-CT), offering 3D images of whole body scans with a resolution 10 times greater than CT scanner, are anticipated to support the growth of the segment in the near future.

The neurology segment accounted for the largest share of the MRI imaging services market in 2021

Based on application, the MRI services market is segmented into neurology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, pelvic & abdomen, and oncology. The neurology segment accounted for the largest share of the MRI services market in 2021. This is attributed to the increasingly aged population and growing incidences of neurodegenerative disorders, traumatic brain injuries, advancements in MRI imaging technology and the growing number of players introducing new MRI technology for the prediction of various neurological disorders.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The diagnostic imaging services market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America commanded the largest share of the global diagnostic imaging service market. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period primarily due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in diagnostic imaging, improving reimbursement scenario, rising medical tourism, and the growing insurance coverage in several APAC countries. Furthermore, the establishment of new diagnostic centers and hospitals in Asian Countries is expected to propel the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Age-Related Diseases

Growing Awareness of Early Disease Detection and Broad Scope of Clinical Applications

Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging

Growing Preference for Outpatient Imaging Centers

Restraints

High Cost of Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Low Reimbursement for Outpatient Imaging Facilities

Opportunities

Adoption of AI and Blockchain

High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Radiologists

Hospital Budget Cuts

Pricing Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, by Modality

7 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, by Application

8 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, by Technology

9 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, by End-user

10 Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Alliance Medical (A Part of Dubai International Capital)

Canada Diagnostic Centres

Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Dignity Health

Global Diagnostics

Healius Limited

Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd.

Inhealth Group

Medica Group

Novant Health

Radnet, Inc.

Simonmed Imaging

Sonic Healthcare

Unilabs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vznp6d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets