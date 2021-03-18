Global Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market to 2030 - Rising Number of Collaborations and Acquisitions
DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market Research Report: By Product, Application, End User - Industry Dynamics and Competitive Benchmarking till 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market generated $38.9 billion in 2019 and will increase to $70.0 billion in 2030.
Factors such as the escalating healthcare expenditure, burgeoning number of diagnostic imaging centers, growing requirement for diagnostic imaging procedures, booming population of the elderly, continuous technological developments in diagnostic imaging, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the diagnostic imaging systems market at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020-2030).
One of the leading factors supporting the diagnostic imaging systems market growth is the surge in the geriatric population. According to the World Population Ageing report of 2019 of the United Nations (UN), the population of people aged 65 years and above is expected to reach nearly 1.5 billion in 2050. Older people need extensive care, as they are more susceptible to chronic diseases due to their weak immunity levels. Due to this, the demand for diagnostic imaging systems will continue to escalate during the forecast period.
Currently, the diagnostic imaging systems market is witnessing the trend of product launches. The new high-quality imaging systems are facilitating access to advanced diagnosis with fast and accurate results. For instance, Carestream Health Inc. launched the DRX-Compass X-ray System in August 2020 to provide a scalable and flexible approach to digital imaging. The system, marketed to diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals, assists in vertical auto-centering and auto-tracking. Similarly, in July 2020, Hologic Inc. launched a cart-based system ultrasound system, named SuperSonic MACH 40, in the U.S. to offer a high image quality and various imaging modes.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Product
4.1.1.1 X-ray imaging systems
4.1.1.1.1 By technology
4.1.1.1.1.1 Digital
4.1.1.1.1.2 Analog
4.1.1.1.2 By portability
4.1.1.1.2.1 Stationary
4.1.1.1.2.2 Portable
4.1.1.2 MRI systems
4.1.1.2.1 By type
4.1.1.2.1.1 Closed
4.1.1.2.1.2 Open
4.1.1.2.2 By field strength
4.1.1.2.2.1 Mid
4.1.1.2.2.2 High
4.1.1.2.2.3 Low
4.1.1.3 Ultrasound systems
4.1.1.3.1 By technology
4.1.1.3.1.1 3D and 4D
4.1.1.3.1.2 2D
4.1.1.3.1.3 Doppler imaging
4.1.1.3.2 By portability
4.1.1.3.2.1 Trolley/cart-based
4.1.1.3.2.2 Compact/portable
4.1.1.4 CT scanners
4.2.2.1.1 By slice
4.1.1.5 Nuclear imaging systems
4.1.1.6 Others
4.1.2 By Application
4.1.2.1 Cardiology
4.1.2.2 Oncology
4.1.2.3 Neurology
4.1.2.4 Orthopedics
4.1.2.5 Urology
4.1.2.6 Dentistry
4.1.2.7 Ophthalmology
4.1.2.8 OB/GYN
4.1.2.9 Others
4.1.3 By End User
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Increasing number of product launches
4.2.1.2 Rising number of collaborations and acquisitions
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Increasing number of healthcare settings
4.2.2.2 Increasing healthcare expenditure
4.2.2.3 Growing need for diagnostic imaging procedures
4.2.2.4 Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases
4.2.2.5 Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging
4.2.2.6 Surging geriatric population
4.2.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 High cost of development and maintenance of diagnostic imaging systems
4.2.3.2 Stringent regulations
4.2.3.3 Diminishing helium reserves
4.2.3.4 Increasing risk of cancer due to exposure to radiation
4.2.3.5 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4 Impact of COVID-19
4.5 Regulatory Scenario for Diagnostic Imaging Systems
4.6 Pricing Analysis
4.7 Maintenance Cost Associated with Diagnostic Imaging Systems
Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 X-Ray Imaging Systems Market
5.1.1.1 By technology
5.1.1.2 By portability
5.1.2 MRI Systems Market
5.1.2.1 By type
5.1.2.2 By field strength
5.1.3 Ultrasound Systems Market
5.1.3.1 By technology
5.1.3.2 By portability
5.1.4 CT Scanners Market
5.1.4.1 By slice
5.2 By Application
5.3 By End User
5.4 By Region
Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.2 Competitive Benchmarking
11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players
11.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals
11.3.2 Acquisitions
11.3.3 Partnerships
11.3.4 Other Developments
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
- General Electric Company
- Siemens AG
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Esaote S.p.A.
- Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Analogic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- DEL MEDICAL Inc.
- Dornier MedTech GmbH
- Varex Imaging Corporation
- Bruker Corporation
- Fonar Corporation
- Neusoft Corporation
- Aurora Healthcare US Corp
- Time Medical Holding
- Aspect Imaging Ltd.
- SonoScape Medical Corporation
- SternMed GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgfgj7
