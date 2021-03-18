Global Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market to 2030 - Rising Number of Collaborations and Acquisitions

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market Research Report: By Product, Application, End User - Industry Dynamics and Competitive Benchmarking till 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market generated $38.9 billion in 2019 and will increase to $70.0 billion in 2030.

Factors such as the escalating healthcare expenditure, burgeoning number of diagnostic imaging centers, growing requirement for diagnostic imaging procedures, booming population of the elderly, continuous technological developments in diagnostic imaging, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the diagnostic imaging systems market at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020-2030).



One of the leading factors supporting the diagnostic imaging systems market growth is the surge in the geriatric population. According to the World Population Ageing report of 2019 of the United Nations (UN), the population of people aged 65 years and above is expected to reach nearly 1.5 billion in 2050. Older people need extensive care, as they are more susceptible to chronic diseases due to their weak immunity levels. Due to this, the demand for diagnostic imaging systems will continue to escalate during the forecast period.



Currently, the diagnostic imaging systems market is witnessing the trend of product launches. The new high-quality imaging systems are facilitating access to advanced diagnosis with fast and accurate results. For instance, Carestream Health Inc. launched the DRX-Compass X-ray System in August 2020 to provide a scalable and flexible approach to digital imaging. The system, marketed to diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals, assists in vertical auto-centering and auto-tracking. Similarly, in July 2020, Hologic Inc. launched a cart-based system ultrasound system, named SuperSonic MACH 40, in the U.S. to offer a high image quality and various imaging modes.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 X-ray imaging systems

4.1.1.1.1 By technology

4.1.1.1.1.1 Digital

4.1.1.1.1.2 Analog

4.1.1.1.2 By portability

4.1.1.1.2.1 Stationary

4.1.1.1.2.2 Portable

4.1.1.2 MRI systems

4.1.1.2.1 By type

4.1.1.2.1.1 Closed

4.1.1.2.1.2 Open

4.1.1.2.2 By field strength

4.1.1.2.2.1 Mid

4.1.1.2.2.2 High

4.1.1.2.2.3 Low

4.1.1.3 Ultrasound systems

4.1.1.3.1 By technology

4.1.1.3.1.1 3D and 4D

4.1.1.3.1.2 2D

4.1.1.3.1.3 Doppler imaging

4.1.1.3.2 By portability

4.1.1.3.2.1 Trolley/cart-based

4.1.1.3.2.2 Compact/portable

4.1.1.4 CT scanners

4.2.2.1.1 By slice

4.1.1.5 Nuclear imaging systems

4.1.1.6 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Cardiology

4.1.2.2 Oncology

4.1.2.3 Neurology

4.1.2.4 Orthopedics

4.1.2.5 Urology

4.1.2.6 Dentistry

4.1.2.7 Ophthalmology

4.1.2.8 OB/GYN

4.1.2.9 Others

4.1.3 By End User

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing number of product launches

4.2.1.2 Rising number of collaborations and acquisitions

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing number of healthcare settings

4.2.2.2 Increasing healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.3 Growing need for diagnostic imaging procedures

4.2.2.4 Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.5 Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging

4.2.2.6 Surging geriatric population

4.2.2.7 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High cost of development and maintenance of diagnostic imaging systems

4.2.3.2 Stringent regulations

4.2.3.3 Diminishing helium reserves

4.2.3.4 Increasing risk of cancer due to exposure to radiation

4.2.3.5 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Impact of COVID-19

4.5 Regulatory Scenario for Diagnostic Imaging Systems

4.6 Pricing Analysis

4.7 Maintenance Cost Associated with Diagnostic Imaging Systems



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 X-Ray Imaging Systems Market

5.1.1.1 By technology

5.1.1.2 By portability

5.1.2 MRI Systems Market

5.1.2.1 By type

5.1.2.2 By field strength

5.1.3 Ultrasound Systems Market

5.1.3.1 By technology

5.1.3.2 By portability

5.1.4 CT Scanners Market

5.1.4.1 By slice

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End User

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 Partnerships

11.3.4 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Esaote S.p.A.

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Analogic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG DEL MEDICAL Inc.

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Varex Imaging Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Fonar Corporation

Neusoft Corporation

Aurora Healthcare US Corp

Time Medical Holding

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

SonoScape Medical Corporation

SternMed GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgfgj7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

