Global Diagnostics Distribution Deals Analysis Report 2023 with Focus on the Top 25 Most Active Distribution Dealmaker Companies

The report provides access to distribution deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of distribution deals from 2016 to 2023. Distribution Deals in Diagnostics provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter distribution deals.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of distribution deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual distribution contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all distribution deals announced since 2016. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.

Chapter Highlights

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of distribution dealmaking and business activities.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in distribution as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of distribution deals.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading distribution deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active distribution dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.

Key benefits



Distribution Deals in Diagnostics provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse distribution deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Distribution Deals in Diagnostics includes:

Trends in distribution dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of distribution deal structure

Directory of distribution deal records covering diagnostics

The leading distribution deals by value

Most active distribution dealmakers

The leading distribution partnering resources

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

