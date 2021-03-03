Global Diagnostics Leader Joins Health Care Firm

During his 15-year tenure with Abbott, Mr. Blaser was instrumental in growing the diagnostics organization. He spearheaded the development and launch of the Alinity family of instruments and reagents and the company's acquisition of Alere, which transformed Abbott into the global leader in point-of-care and rapid diagnostic testing. Prior to Abbott, Mr. Blaser held key leadership positions in operations, finance and engineering with the Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics division of Johnson & Johnson, Eastman Kodak and General Motors.

"I have long admired Water Street's team for their singular focus on health care and investments that improve patient outcomes and contribute to a better health care system," said Mr. Blaser. "I am looking forward to working with the team as we seek to identify and create transformational opportunities in diagnostics and medical devices that make a positive impact for patients, providers and our investors."

Mr. Blaser serves on the board of trustees for Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep and as the chair of the Engineering Advisory Council for the University of Dayton. He is a former member of the board of the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed). Mr. Blaser received a master's in business administration from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering technology from the University of Dayton.

Mr. Blaser will work with Water Street's team of former health care executives and senior investment professionals to identify and pursue growth opportunities in diagnostic products and services. Water Street has completed more than 120 investments and strategic acquisitions to build 35+ market-leading health care companies in the past decade. The firm is actively pursuing opportunities to grow companies in three key health care sectors: health care services, medical products and diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago.

WS Website

WS News Subscription



WS LinkedIn

SOURCE Water Street Healthcare Partners

Related Links

https://waterstreet.com/

