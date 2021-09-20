Global Diagnostics Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

Sep 20, 2021, 11:08 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 3000 diagnostic deal records from this report "Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading companies.
- Comprehensive directory of diagnostic deals since 2014
- Diagnostic contract documents
- Diagnostic agreement terms
- Diagnostic agreement structure
- Top diagnostic deals by value
- Most active diagnostic dealmakers
This report provides details of the latest diagnostics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
- Companion Diagnostics
- Imaging
- CT
- Endoscope
- Molecular and nuclear
- MRI
- Ultrasound
- X-ray
- PET
- SPECT
- Angiography
- Fluroscopy
- Mammography
- In vitro diagnostics
- Molecular diagnostics
- Prognostics
- Theranostics
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Diagnostics partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 3,000 online deal records of actual Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Diagnostics dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Diagnostics dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Diagnostics deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Diagnostics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Diagnostics deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Diagnostics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Diagnostics technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Diagnostics technologies and products.
Key benefits
Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Diagnostics deal trends since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Detailed access to actual Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014
- Insight into terms included in a Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report Scope
Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Diagnostics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Diagnostics deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to Diagnostics contract documents
- Leading Diagnostics deals by value since 2014
- Most active Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014
In Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 3,000 Diagnostics deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Diagnostics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Diagnostics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Diagnostics dealmakers
2.4. Diagnostics partnering by deal type
2.5. Diagnostics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Diagnostics partnering
2.6.1 Diagnostics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Diagnostics deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Diagnostics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Diagnostics royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Diagnostics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Diagnostics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Diagnostics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Diagnostics dealmakers
4.3. Most active Diagnostics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Companies Mentioned
- 2bPrecise
- 3D Signatures
- 3M
- 3PrimeDx
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- 5-Diagnostics
- 7D Surgical
- 10X Genomics
- 14M Genomics
- 20/20 GeneSystems
- 23andMe
- 36 Strategies General Trading
- 1717 Life Science Ventures
- A*STAR Agency for Science
- Technology and Research
- A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (IME)
- AAM Healthcare
- AB Analitica
- Abaxis
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Abcam
- Abcodia
- Abionic
- Abramson Cancer Center
- Acacia Research
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Access BIO
- AccuGenomics
- Accuray
- AccuRef Diagnostics
- Accu Reference Medical Laboratory
- Accuscience
- AceCGT Life Science
- Achaogen
- AC Immune
- Acon Labs
- Acoustic MedSystems
- Actelion
- ACT Genomics
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- Acutus Medical
- AdAlta
- Adaptiiv
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- ADC Therapeutics
- ADMA Biologics
- Admera Health
- ADS
- ADT Altona Diagnostic Technologies
- Advanced Accelerator Applications
- Advanced Animal Diagnostics
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics
- Advanced Chemistry Development
- Advanced Cooling Therapy
- Advanced Genomic Solutions
- Advanced Guidance Technologies
- Advanced Medical German Company of Kuwait
- Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients
- ADx Healthcare
- Aelan Cell Technologies
- Aerocrine
- Aethlon Medical
- Aetna
- Affinium Pharmaceuticals
- AFFiRiS
- Affymetrix
- Agena Bioscience
- Agendia
- Agfa HealthCare
- Agilent Technologies
- Agiomix FZ
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- AG Mednet
- Agricultural Research Service
- AIM Specialty Health
- Aircraft Medical
- Air Force General Hospital
- Air Force Research Laboratory
- AirStrip Technologies
- AIT Laboratories
- Akers Biosciences
- Akili Interactive Labs
- Akonni Biosystems
- AKSA Medical
- Albany Molecular Research
- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
- Aldeyra Therapeutics
- Alere
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alibaba Health
- Align Technology
- AliveCor
- ALK-Abello
- Allakos
- Allegheny Technologies
- Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals
- Allergan
- AllerGenis
- Alliance Global FZ
- Alliance Global Group
- Alliance Pharma
- Allied Healthcare Products
- Almac Diagnostics
- Almac Group
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Alphaeon
- Alpha Imaging
- Alpinion Medical Systems
- ALR Technologies
- Alteris
- Altris
- Alverno Clinical Laboratories
- Al Zahrawi Medical Supplies
- Alzheimer's Association
- Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation
- Alzheimers Research UK
- Amarantus BioSciences
- Amazon Web Services
- Ambry Genetics
- AMD Insight
- A Menarini Diagnostics
- America's Choice Provider Network
- American Animal Hospital Association
- American Diabetes Association
- American Health Imaging
- American Lung Association
- American Medical Systems
- American Pathology Partners
- Amerinet
- Amgen
- Amos Gazit
- Amoy Diagnostics
- AmoyDx Diagnostics
- Amplitech
- AmpTec
- AMRA
- Amydis Diagnostics
- Analogic
- Analytics 4 Life
- Analytics Engines
- Anapure BioScientific
- Anavex Life Sciences
- Angle
- Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics
- Anika Therapeutics
- Anixa Biosciences
- Annoroad
- Anpac Bio-Medical Science
- Antaros Medical
- Antech
- Anteo Diagnostics
- Anthem Bluecross
- Apax Partners
- Aperiomics
- Apogenix
- Appistry
- Apple
- Applied BioCode
- Applied Medical
- Appriss Health
- APRINOIA Therapeutics
- Aptar Pharma
- Arbor Vita
- ArcDia
- ArcherDX
- Arc Medical Design
- ArcticDx
- Ares Life Sciences
- Areva Med
- Ariosa Diagnostics
- Arisan Therapeutics
- Arivis
- Arizona State University
- Arkray
- Arkray USA
- Arno Therapeutics
- AroCell
- Arquer Diagnostics
- Array Biopharma
- Arrow Diagnostics
- Arterial Health International
- ARTMS Product
- ARUP Laboratories
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Aspect Imaging
- ASPiRA Labs
- Aspira Scientific
- Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration
- Astellas Pharma
- Asterand Bioscience
- Asthma UK
- Astra Formedic
- AstraZeneca
- AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation
- Astute Medical
- Asuragen
- AsureQuality
- ATGen Global
- Athletigen
- Atlas Genetics
- Atlas Genomics
- Atomo Diagnostics
- Atreca
- Aurora Diagnostics
- Aurum Ventures
- Austin Health
- Austrian Institute of Technology
- Autobio Diagnostics
- AutoGenomics
- AUT Roche Diagnostics Laboratory
- AUT University
- Auxogyn
- Avant Diagnostics
- Avantis Medical Systems
- AVEO Oncology
- Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota
- Aviir Diagnostics
- AVL Sofia
- Avricore Health
- Axela
- Axella Research
- Axil Scientific
- Axonlab
- AyoxxA Biosystems
- Aytu BioScience
- Baebies
- Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute
- Banc De Sang I Teixits
- Banner Health
- Banyan Biomarkers
- Bardy Diagnostics
- Barnabas Health
- BASF
- BATM
- Baxter International
- Bay Area Lyme Foundation
- Bayer
- Bayer Healthcare
- Bay Labs
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Baylor Genetics
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- BBI Diagnostic
- B Braun
- B Braun CeGaT
- BC Technical
- BD Biosciences
- BEAM Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter
- Be Creative Lab
- Becton Dickinson
- BeiGene
- Beijing Clear Biotech
- Beijing Emei Tongde Technology Development
- Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
- Beijing Leadman Biochemistry
- Berg
- Berry Genomics
- Bertech Diagnostics
- Bertin Pharma
- Bestbion
- Bestmed
- Better Living Now
- Beurer
- Beyond Batten Disease Foundation
- Beyondspring Pharmaceuticals
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Bio-Manguinhos
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bio-Techne
- bioAffinity Technologies
- BioArctic Neuroscience
- BIOASTER
- Biocare Medical
- Biocartis
- Biocept
- BioChain
- bioCSL
- Biodesix
- Biodirection
- BioDiscovery
- Biodist
- BioFire Diagnostics
- BioGemex
- Biogen
- Biognosys
- BioGX
- Biohealth Innovation
- Biohit
- Bioiatriki
- BioLight Life Sciences Investments
- BioLizard
- Biological Dynamics
- BioMark Diagnostics
- BioMarker Strategies
- Biomatrica
- Biomecite Diagnostics
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
- Biomedica Medizinprodukte
- BIOMEDX Group
- BioMed X Innovation Center
- bioMerieux
- Biomillenia
- Biomnis
- BioNano Genomics
- BioNova Cientifica
- Bioo Scientific
- BiopharmX
- BioPorto
- Bioportugal Quimica Farmaceutica
- Biopsy Sciences
- Bioptic
- Bioscience Pharma Partners
- BioSensics
- Biosynex
- Biotage
- Biotech-IgG
- Biotechnology Innovation Organization
- BioTelemetry
- BioTheranostics
- bioTRADING Benelux
- Biotronik
- BioVendor
- Bioventix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ihmlq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article