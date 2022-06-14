Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements Deals Report/Directory 2015-2022

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 3,200 Diagnostics deals.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2015.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Diagnostics partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 3,200 online deal records of actual Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2015.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Diagnostics technologies and products.

This report provides details of the latest diagnostics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Companion Diagnostics

Imaging

CT

Endoscope

Molecular and nuclear

MRI

Ultrasound

X-ray

PET

SPECT

Angiography

Fluroscopy

Mammography

In vitro diagnostics

Molecular diagnostics

Prognostics

Theranostics

Key benefits

Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Diagnostics deal trends since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Diagnostics dealmakers since 2015

Insight into terms included in a Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Diagnostics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Diagnostics royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Diagnostics deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Diagnostics partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Diagnostics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Diagnostics deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Diagnostics deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Litigation

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Warranty

Appendix 4 - Diagnostics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking

