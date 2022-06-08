Global Dialogue: Young People a New Engine for a Global Wuxi

Themed "Wuxi Dialogue Linking Youth", the exchange activity has sparked heated discussions among young talent working and living in Wuxi and their peers across the world.

In 2020, Wuxi, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, proposed becoming a Zero-Carbon City.

Yan Qing was impressed by the city's commitment to the climate. After graduating from Tsinghua University, he moved to Wuxi through an open selection program for talent. He was tasked with exploring ways to build a Zero-Carbon City. His research received great attention and was published in an authoritative international journal.

"Wuxi has beautiful natural ecology and amiable environment for talent growth. Trust and encouragement for young talent have endowed me the opportunity to grow up together with this city," he said.

Young people are most concerned about innovation and entrepreneurship, said Lu Xinyi, a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.

"Wuxi is the birthplace of China's national industry and commerce. Innovation and entrepreneurship are in the genes of this city," she said.

Lu Xinyi started on entrepreneurial projects while finishing her degree and worked at a venture capital incubator in New York. She believes that Wuxi can provide a broad stage for eager young people.

In 2021, Wuxi's per capita GDP ranked first among large and medium-sized cities in China. She believes that Wuxi will make a difference in the information technology industry.

Yue Yunxiao often expresses his fondness for the friendliness of Wuxi, a city that always tops the annual list of China's happiest cities. When he couldn't return home during the Spring Festival last year, he still felt the warmth and comfort of home under the care of his leaders and colleagues. Now, as a member of the Wuxi Youth Volunteer Group, he continues to spread friendship and goodwill to make Wuxi a hometown for non-natives.

Han Shutong, a graduate of University College London, said, "Wuxi is open and inclusive. Here young people can get together with like-minded people who develop a sense of belonging and find something new and interesting."

She came to Wuxi, the birthplace of Wu culture, thanks to the open selection program and became a teacher in a key provincial middle school. "When I have a little spare time, my friends and I like to enjoy a cup of coffee with an opera mask art in Wuxi Opera Museum, and we can also enjoy the new art supported by technologies such as VR and AR in Wuxi Studios," Han Shutong said.

More and more youth stay in Wuxi for its unlimited chances for success, inclusiveness and genuine care. They are a powerful engine for Wuxi, a charming, dynamic and innovative city facing the world and the future.

SOURCE China Daily USA