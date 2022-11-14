Global Dialysis Market to Reach $130.23 Billion by 2027 from $98 Billion in 2021

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dialysis Market: Analysis By Number of Patients, By Product & Services, By Type, By End-User, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027 1" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dialysis market was valued at US$98.30 billion in 2021. The market value is expected to reach US$130.23 billion by 2027. Dialysis is a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly. It often involves diverting blood to a machine to be cleaned. Dialysis prevents the waste products in the blood from reaching hazardous levels. It can also remove toxins or drugs from the blood in an emergency setting.

The factors such as the growing number of patients suffering from diabetes, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding kidney diseases and their treatment are expected to drive the overall market growth in the forecasted period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4.8% during the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product and Services: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into three segments based on the product and services: Services, Consumables, and Equipment.

By Type: The report further provides the segmentation based on the type: Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis. The hemodialysis segment held the highest share of around 90% in the market. The market's expansion is aided by the rise in the incidence of kidney failure and end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

By End-User: The report provides an analysis of the market based on end-user: In-Center Dialysis and Home Dialysis. The home dialysis segment is expected to be the highest-growing segment with a CAGR of approx. 4.7% in the forecasted period.

By Number of Patients: The report also provides a glimpse of the number of dialysis patients. The population of patients receiving dialysis continues to grow rapidly as a result of an increase in the availability of dialysis, population aging, increased prevalence of hypertension and diabetes mellitus, and toxic environmental exposures.

By Region: The report provides insight into the dialysis market based on the regions namely North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa . North America held the major share of around two-fifths in the market, owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing demand for dialysis in the treatment of chronic and acute renal diseases owing to the dearth of kidney donors.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global dialysis market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as increasing diabetic population, increasing health spending, higher prevalence among aging population, increasing consumption of alcohol, increasing cases of ESRD, and many other factors. The aging population is one of the main drivers of growth in the global dialysis market. The aging population is more prone to chronic kidney disease because it is associated with serious diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and arthritis, which would create opportunities for dialysis market growth.

Challenges: However, the market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as high treatment costs, stringent regulations, etc.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as technological advancements, preference for dialysis treatment over transplant, rising demand for home dialysis, etc. A patient's quality of life increases when he or she can dialyze from home, especially in terms of improved independence and the capacity to work. Working allows dialysis patients to have more financial flexibility and psychological well-being, which is especially important for roughly half of new end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients who are of working age. Therefore, the preference for home dialysis is expected to be increasing in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The global dialysis market is consolidated. The key players in the global dialysis market are:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic Plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.)

Nipro Corporation

B. Braun (B. Braun Avitum AG)

Baxter International, Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd.

Diaverum

