Global Dialysis Market to Surpass $141.26 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disease

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Oct, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dialysis Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dialysis market is set to achieve remarkable growth, projected to exceed $141.26 billion by 2028, according to Renub Research. Dialysis is a vital treatment for the removal of waste products, such as urea and creatinine, from the blood, typically necessary for individuals suffering from chronic renal failure. The escalating prevalence of hypertension and diabetes worldwide is elevating the risk of kidney disease and kidney failure.

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive condition affecting over 10% of the global population, totaling more than 800 million individuals. The global prevalence of diabetes among people aged 20-79 was 11% in 2021, expected to rise to 12% by 2045. In the United States alone, over 35.5 million adults (14% of the population) are projected to have CKD. As the population ages, the prevalence of CKD is higher in those aged 65 and older (34%).

Market Growth Factors

The global dialysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% from 2022 to 2028, driven by several key factors:

  • Increased numbers of diabetic and hypertensive patients.
  • Investments in the development of new products.
  • Growing population of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients.
  • Preference for dialysis over kidney transplantation.
  • Expanding elderly population, healthcare spending, and disposable income.

Dominant Hemodialysis Market

In the dialysis market, hemodialysis holds the dominant share. Renowned for its effectiveness in treating ESRD, hemodialysis utilizes advanced machines to effectively cleanse the blood of waste and excess fluids. Its widespread availability in dedicated facilities and hospitals contributes significantly to its prominence. Continuous development and refinement of hemodialysis technology have instilled trust among healthcare providers and patients alike, ensuring its continued dominance.

Equipment Segment on the Rise

The equipment segment is experiencing substantial growth in the dialysis market due to technological advancements and increased demand for modern dialysis machines and related devices. These innovations enhance treatment precision, patient comfort, and overall performance. Investments and research in dialysis equipment have resulted in a diverse range of sophisticated tools designed to improve the quality of care for individuals with kidney-related conditions.

In-center Dialysis Remains Dominant

In-center dialysis continues to maintain its dominant position in the dialysis industry. Renowned for accessibility and comprehensive care, it remains a cornerstone in the treatment of ESRD and severe kidney disease. Patients benefit from expert supervision, rigorous monitoring, and quality care in dedicated dialysis centers or hospitals. Its widespread inclusion in insurance coverage policies makes it a preferred option for a significant patient demographic.

China's Rapid Dialysis Industry Growth

China's dialysis industry has witnessed significant growth and transformation in recent years. With an aging population and increasing CKD prevalence, the demand for renal replacement therapies has surged. China's healthcare infrastructure has responded by expanding dialysis services and investing in advanced technology. Public-private partnerships have led to the establishment of numerous dialysis centers across the country, improving patient access. The Chinese government has actively regulated and standardized dialysis practices to ensure quality care. Additionally, Chinese companies have made significant strides in manufacturing dialysis equipment, contributing to both domestic supply and global export.

Company Covered:
1. Baxter International Inc.
2. Fresenius Medical Care
3. DaVita Inc.
4. Medtronic Plc
5. Asahi Kasei Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Dialysis Market

6. Market Share - Global Dialysis
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Product & Services
6.3 By End User
6.4 By Countries

7. By Type - Global Dialysis Market
7.1 Peritoneal Dialysis
7.2 Hemodialysis

8. By Product & Services - Global Dialysis Market
8.1 Services
8.2 Equipment
8.3 Consumables
8.4 Drugs

9. By End User - Global Dialysis Market
9.1 Home Dialysis
9.2 In center Dialysis

10. Countries - Global Dialysis Market

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Dialysis Market

12. SWOT Analysis - Global Dialysis Market

13. Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6rnx0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Center Wheel Drive Models Lead the Electric Wheelchair Market, Providing Maneuverability and Comfort

Center Wheel Drive Models Lead the Electric Wheelchair Market, Providing Maneuverability and Comfort

The "Electric Wheelchair Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company...
Global High-throughput Screening Markets, 2022 & 2023-2028: Government Investments and Automation Propel HTS Market Growth

Global High-throughput Screening Markets, 2022 & 2023-2028: Government Investments and Automation Propel HTS Market Growth

The "High-throughput Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.