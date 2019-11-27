Global Diaper Market to Surpass US$ 118.7 Billion by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diaper market was valued at US$ 63.1 billion in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Diaper Market:

Diapers are part of personal care products which allow adult to urinate or defecate without spoiling clothes or external environment. The major factors contributing to the growth of the global diaper market are the advantages offered by diapers such as safety, comfort, convenience, ready availability, easy disposability, and cost effectiveness. They provide comfort to the infant owing to their perfect fit, softness, absorbency, and breathable nature. These factors are boosting demand for diapers in the market.

However, skin allergies arising from continuous use of diapers is expected to restrain growth of the global diaper market.

Key Market Takeaways:

is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to rising concerns regarding personal hygiene among the populace. Among product type, the baby diaper segment held a dominant position in the global diaper market in 2017. Baby diaper segment includes regular diapers, diaper pants, training pants, youth pants, baby diaper liners, and other products such as swimming pants, baby changing mats, etc.

Among product type, adult segment held a significant market share in the global diaper market in 2018. Adult diaper segment is providing lucrative opportunities for established and upcoming players in the diaper industry. The company launched this product in order to expand their portfolio of male light incontinence products, For instance, unicharm Corporation launched 'Lifree Comfortable Thin Pads' for men in April 2014 . This new product is specially designed to be less visible and prevent leakage, and is aimed for men who refrain from going out due to concerns about light incontinence.

. This new product is specially designed to be less visible and prevent leakage, and is aimed for men who refrain from going out due to concerns about light incontinence. Among distribution channel, pharmacy stores accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to trust of consumers to buy healthcare products from pharmacies, instead of buying from other stores. Inclination towards pharmacy is low as compared to specialty stores and online channels, owing to limited discounts offered by medical stores on medicines and other healthcare products. Moreover, variety of products are also limited in medical stores. Increasing number of pharmacies in different countries is driving the segment growth. For instance, according to The ABDA – Federal Union of German Associations, in 2018, the number of pharmacies in Germany was 20,441 which is expected to increase in the near future.

was 20,441 which is expected to increase in the near future. Moreover, technological advancements are providing lucrative opportunities for diaper manufacturers. For instance, in May 2018 , Google filed a patent for 'smart nappy'. Verily Life Sciences, a research division of Google's parent company, Alphabet, is expected to develop nappies that have conductive and sensing elements embedded in the absorbent areas.

, Google filed a patent for 'smart nappy'. Verily Life Sciences, a research division of Google's parent company, Alphabet, is expected to develop nappies that have conductive and sensing elements embedded in the absorbent areas. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market during the forecast period, owing to rising health awareness, increasing birth rates, and increasing purchasing power in emerging economies in the region. Moreover, major diaper manufacturers in the region such as Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, and Nobel Hygiene Private Limited are launching innovative products such as thin pads and smart nappies in the market.

Major players operating in the global diaper market include-

Svenska Cellulosa AB, DSG International Ltd., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Abena A/S, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, Ontex Group, Chiaus (Fujian) Industrial Development Co Ltd and others.

Market Segmentation:

Global Diaper Market, By Product Type:

Adult



Tab Style





Briefs





Pads & Liners



Baby



Regular Diapers





Diaper Pants





Training Pants





Baby Diaper Liners





Others

Global Diaper Market, By End User:

Men



Women



Babies

Global Diaper Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Pharmacy Stores



Online Channels

Global Diaper Market, By Geography:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa

and

Middle East





Africa

