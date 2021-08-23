Global Diatomite Market 2021-2025 | Growing Opportunities in Diversified Metals & Mining Industry | Technavio
Diatomite Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Diversified Metals & Mining Industry.
The diatomite market will have African Diatomite Industries Ltd., Arkema SA, and Dicalite Management Group Inc. as major participants during 2021-2025.
Aug 23, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's research analysis, the diatomite market is likely to accelerate a CAGR of about 5% while registering an incremental growth of 931.47 thousand MT during 2021-2025.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
The recovery process involves various phases including:
- Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Diatomite Market
African Diatomite Industries Ltd.: The company offers filter aids, natsil human DE, absorbents, and more.
Arkema SA: The company offers products such as Clarcel Diatomite and Perlite.
Dicalite Management Group Inc.: The company offers products such as Dicalite 183, Dicalite 215, Dicalite 231, and more.
https://www.technavio.com/report/diatomite-market-industry-analysis
Diatomite Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Diatomite market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Filtration
- Aggregates
- Fillers
- Absorbents
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The diatomite market is driven by the natural filtering characteristics of diatomite. In addition, the high production and consumption of diatomite in the US is expected to trigger the diatomite market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the diatomite market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45896
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
