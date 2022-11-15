Global Diatomite Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Decalite Europe, Diatomit CJSC, Imerys Filtration Mineral and Kuraray Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diatomite Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The diatomite market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Diatomite is a naturally occurring rock, and it is soft, siliceous sedimentary, which is quite easily crumbled into a fine powder containing white or off-white color. The particle size of diatomite is ranging from less than 3 mm to above 1 mm. Depending on the granularity, diatomite powder can possess an abrasive feel, which is similar to pumice powder, and is found with a low density due to the result of its high porosity.

The basic chemical composition of oven-dried diatomaceous earth includes 80-90% silica, 2-4% alumina, and 0.5-2% iron oxide. Diatomaceous earth consists of fossilized remains of diatoms, which is a type of hard-shelled protist. It is basically used as a filtration aid, mild abrasive in products such as metal polishes and toothpaste, a thermal insulator, absorbent for liquids, mechanical insecticide, matting agent for coatings, anti-block in plastic films, porous support for chemical catalysts, activator in blood clotting studies, cat litter, reinforcing filler in plastics &rubber, a stabilizing component of dynamite, and soil for potted plants & trees like bonsai.

The diatomite market witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application infiltration, aggregates, fillers, absorbents, and others. Diatomite is a common ingredient used in the production of Portland cement. It is used extensively in filtration, which has a variety of uses including the production of beer and wine, pharmaceutical manufacture, food and beverage processing, and water filtering.

It is also gaining demand from the paint and coatings sector. Since diatomite regulates permeability, provides strength, and improves coating adhesion by increasing the volume of the content, it is used as an ingredient in paints and coatings. It is used in crop protection chemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, and more. In medical & healthcare applications, diatomite is applied in DNA purification, absorbent, and filtration of liquids.

In addition, it is used in agricultural applications, including hydroponics, nutrient marker in livestock, and other specialty applications. However, government regulations on diatomite due to health-related issues and costly extraction & processing of diatomite may impact on the growth of this market in the near future. Nevertheless, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market, with the steady growth in the construction and agriculture industries.

The diatomite market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into natural, calcined, and flux calcined. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into filtration, cement additive, filler, absorbent, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in the global diatomite market include, Caltron clays & chemicals pvt. ltd, Decalite Europe NV, Diatomit CJSC, Imerys Filtration Mineral Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Nova Industries Ltd, Reade International Corp., Seema Minerals & Metals, Showa Industries CO Ltd, and U.S Silica Holdings Inc.

