Edition: 9; Released: February 2021 Executive Engagements: 628 Companies: 35 - Players covered include AI Technology, Inc.; Alpha Assembly Solutions; BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.; Creative Materials Inc.; Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Heraeus Group; Indium Corporation; KYOCERA Corporation; Master Bond Inc.; The Dow Chemical Company and Others. Segments: Form Type (Paste, Wire, Powder); Material Type (Polymer Adhesives, Eutectic Die Attach Materials, Other Material Types); Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Medical, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Global Die-Attach Materials Market to Reach $834 Million by 2026

Die-attach also known as die bonding relates to the method of affixing a semiconductor die to a substrate (such as a PCB board), or to a package, or to another die, and the materials employed in this process are referred to as die-attach materials. This process is critical to various kinds of packaging. The global market is set to be driven by the rising adoption of electrical circuit boards due to the surging demand for consumer electronics. Further, the rising electrification in many industries worldwide is also fueling the use of various electronic components including die attach materials. Demand for die attach materials is also anticipated to grow due to the increasing requirement of adhesive in various applications, growing use of die-attach films in packaging, increasing disposable income levels, and growing urbanization globally. The market is also expected to gain from the growing use of die attach materials in LED assemblies. The requirement to ascertain the reliability and performance characteristics of LEDs are expected to fuel the demand for die attach materials.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Die-Attach Materials estimated at US$683.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$834 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Paste, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$432.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wire segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.4% share of the global Die-Attach Materials market. Conductive die-attach pastes are generally used for the attaching the chips to lead frames, with their electrical conductivity being critical. Conductive die-attach pastes generally find use in leadframe packaging for attaching to various surfaces, wirebond IC packaging for PBGAs and BGAs, and for printable chip on board devices and flexible circuit boards. Non-conductive die-attach pastes are generally used in die-attach for surface mount devices and semiconductors, wherein good adhesion for enduring thermal and physical stresses and good electrical insulation are important. Some applications include LEDs, RFID cards, USBs, and consumer electronics, among others. Wire bonding is a method employed to form stud bumps or interconnections in electronics. It is typically employed to connect a chip or an IC to a package, and also can be employed to connect die to a PCB or other components. It is a commonly employed interconnect technology, owing to its affordability and flexibility.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $308 Million by 2026

The Die-Attach Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 7.44% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$308 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$321.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America region is witnessing several developments in attach materials technologies due to their rising use in various end-use sectors. Asia-Pacific is a key market for die-attach materials, given the growing demand for consumer electronics, and the favorable regulatory environment in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is also expected to record strong growth, supported by the expansion of the semiconductor market in India and China.

By Form Type, Powder Segment to Reach $147.8 Million by 2026

In the global Powder segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$97.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$43.5 Million by the year 2026. More



