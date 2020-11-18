Global Die-cut Lids Industry
Global Die-cut Lids Market to Reach $821.1 Million by 2027
Nov 18, 2020, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Die-cut Lids estimated at US$593.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$821.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$99.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960880/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $161.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Die-cut Lids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$161.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$165.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Plastic Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$89.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$109.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 761-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Amcor Ltd.
- Bemis Co., Inc.
- Clondalkin Group Holdings BV
- Constantia Business Services GmbH
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Watershed Packaging Ltd.
- Winpak Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960880/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Die-cut Lids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Raw
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Raw Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Raw Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cups by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cups by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cups by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Trays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Trays by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Trays by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Bottles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Bottles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Bottles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Jars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Jars by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Jars by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Reel Form by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Reel Form by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Reel Form by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-cut Form by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Pre-cut Form by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-cut Form by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Heat Seal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Heat Seal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Heat Seal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Sealant Coating
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 41: World Historic Review for Sealant Coating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Sealant Coating by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Die-cut
Lids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 44: World Historic Review for Printed Die-cut Lids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Die-cut Lids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Unprinted Die-cut
Lids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 47: World Historic Review for Unprinted Die-cut Lids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Unprinted Die-cut Lids
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Embossed Lids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 50: World Historic Review for Embossed Lids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Embossed Lids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Unembossed Lids
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 53: World Historic Review for Unembossed Lids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Unembossed Lids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Food by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 56: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 59: World Historic Review for Beverage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverage by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: World Current & Future Analysis for Health Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 62: World Historic Review for Health Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: World 15-Year Perspective for Health Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 65: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 66: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Die-cut Lids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by Raw
Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Raw Material -
Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 70: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Application -
Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 72: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,
Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 73: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Form - Reel Form and Pre-cut Form - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Form - Reel
Form and Pre-cut Form Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reel Form and Pre-cut
Form for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Sealing - Heat Seal and Sealant Coating - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Sealing -
Heat Seal and Sealant Coating Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Sealing -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heat Seal and Sealant
Coating for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Print Type - Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Print Type -
Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 81: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Print
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Die-cut
Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Embossing Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Embossing
Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 84: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Embossing
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embossed Lids
and Unembossed Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
End-Use - Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: USA Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by End-Use -
Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Beverage, Health
Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 88: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Raw Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Raw
Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 91: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by
Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,
Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 94: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Form - Reel Form and Pre-cut Form - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Form -
Reel Form and Pre-cut Form Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reel Form and Pre-cut
Form for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Sealing - Heat Seal and Sealant Coating - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Sealing -
Heat Seal and Sealant Coating Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
Sealing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heat Seal and
Sealant Coating for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Print Type - Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Print
Type - Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Print
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Die-cut
Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Embossing Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Embossing
Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 105: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
Embossing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
End-Use - Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Canada Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by End-Use -
Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 108: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 109: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Raw Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Raw
Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 112: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by
Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,
Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 115: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Form - Reel Form and Pre-cut Form - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Form -
Reel Form and Pre-cut Form Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reel Form and Pre-cut
Form for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Sealing - Heat Seal and Sealant Coating - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Sealing -
Heat Seal and Sealant Coating Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
Sealing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heat Seal and
Sealant Coating for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Print Type - Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Print Type -
Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 123: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Print
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printed Die-cut
Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Embossing Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Embossing
Type - Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 126: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
Embossing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embossed Lids and Unembossed Lids for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 127: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
End-Use - Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Japan Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by End-Use -
Food, Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 129: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Beverage, Health Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 130: China Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Raw Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: China Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Raw
Material - Paper, Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 132: China 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Aluminum, Plastic and Other Raw Materials for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 133: China Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: China Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by
Application - Cups, Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 135: China 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cups,
Trays, Bottles, Jars and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 136: China Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Form - Reel Form and Pre-cut Form - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 137: China Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Form -
Reel Form and Pre-cut Form Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 138: China 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reel Form and Pre-cut
Form for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: China Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Sealing - Heat Seal and Sealant Coating - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 140: China Historic Review for Die-cut Lids by Sealing -
Heat Seal and Sealant Coating Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 141: China 15-Year Perspective for Die-cut Lids by
Sealing - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heat Seal and
Sealant Coating for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 142: China Current & Future Analysis for Die-cut Lids by
Print Type - Printed Die-cut Lids and Unprinted Die-cut Lids -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960880/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker