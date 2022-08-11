Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diesel common rail injection system market reached a value of US$ 3.36 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.17 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.67% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Common rail refers to a direct fuel injection system used in modern diesel engines. It relies on a fuel pump to maintain pressure and fuel injectors to control the timing and amount of fuel injected. It ensures that the fuel injection atomization or fuel spray is regulated electronically using a programmable control module, which allows multiple injections at any pressure while providing a level of flexibility for better power, fuel consumption, and emission control.



There is currently a rise in the demand for diesel engines across the globe due to their better fuel economy and longer shelf life. This, along with the growing utilization of commercial vehicles to transport goods and passengers for increasing profit of an individual or business, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce enhanced injection technologies. This, coupled with the rising demand for diesel vehicles compared to petrol vehicles due to the lower prices of diesel, is propelling the growth of the market.

Besides this, governments of several countries are implementing stringent regulations to prevent greenhouse gas emissions. In line with this, the increasing employment of diesel common rail injection systems to reduce the emissions of nitrogen dioxide (NO?) is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, the growing applications of diesel engines in the heavy construction equipment to achieve a higher torque even at lower speeds and greater revolutions per minute (RPM) is projected to catalyze the employment of diesel common rail injection systems in the construction industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Dell'Orto S.p.A., DENSO Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Ganser CRS AG, HYUNDAI KEFICO Corporation (Hyundai Motor Company), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. and Robert Bosch GmbH.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global diesel common rail injection system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global diesel common rail injection system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel injector type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the engine?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global diesel common rail injection system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Fuel Injector Type

7.1 Solenoid Injector

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Piezoelectric Injector

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Engine

8.1 Old Diesel Engine

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 CRDI Engine

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

9.1 OEMs

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aftermarket

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 BorgWarner Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Continental AG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Cummins Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Dell'Orto S.p.A.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 DENSO Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Eaton Corporation PLC

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Ganser CRS AG

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 HYUNDAI KEFICO Corporation (Hyundai Motor Company)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1ch19

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets