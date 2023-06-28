Global Diesel Power Engines Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Industrial Diesel Generators Instigates Broad-Based Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diesel Power Engines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Diesel Power Engines estimated at US$206.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$269.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Standby, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$143.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prime / Continuous segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Diesel Power Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured) -

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Doosan Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Kohler Company

Kubota Corporation

MAN SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Volvo Penta

Wartsila Corporation

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Diesel Power Engine: A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Diesel Power Engine Market

Diesel Power Engines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Relative Better Performance and Efficiency than Gasoline and CNG Generators Gives Impetus to the Diesel Power Engine Market

Rising Demand for Industrial Diesel Generators Instigates Broad-Based Opportunities

Data Centers Rely on Industrial Diesel Generators Amid Escalating Power Requirements

Surging Data Center IP Traffic Points Toward Increased Power Requirements: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022

Aerospace Industry: A Niche Application Market for Industrial Diesel Generators

Hospitality Sector Steers Demand for Commercial-Grade Diesel Generators

Opportunities Remain Robust in Home Use Segment

Diesel Generators Gain Traction in Peak Shaving Applications

Standby Power Rated Generators: The Most Commonly Rated Generator Sets

Prime Power Rated Generators Invalidate the Reliance on Public Utility

Product Improvements and Technology Advancements Augment Market Prospects: A Review of Select Recently Launched Diesel Generators

CUMMINS India Unveils K38 Series 910 kVA Prime Diesel Generator Sets

Cummins Showcases New QSG12 50Hz Diesel Generator Series

CATERPILLAR Upgrades Diesel Generator Sets with Optional Dynamic Gas BlendingT (DGBT) Dual-Fuel Technology Feature

Mahindra Powerol Forays into Higher Capacity Diesel Generators segment with the Roll Out of mPower 250 and 320 kva DGs

Kohler Rolls Out KD Series Diesel Industrial Generator Sets

Volvo Penta Introduces TWD1645GE and TWD1644GE Diesel Engines

Silent Generators Step In to Redefine the Usability of Diesel Engines

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/knafku

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets