According to "Global Dietary Fibers Market By Product Type, By Source, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022", Global dietary fibers market is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 13% by 2022. Anticipated market growth can be attributed to the changing lifestyle of people across the globe. The growing working population base is highlighting the need for functional food & beverages and nutraceutical products, thereby generating demand for dietary fibers across different regions. Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by food or supplements enriched with dietary fibers is expected to further drive dietary fiber consumption, globally, in the coming years. Some of the major players operating in the global dietary fibers market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Lonza Group AG, Nexira Inc., Amway, Nature's Way Products LLC, General Mills INC., and Herbalife International.

"Global Dietary Fibers Market By Product Type, By Source, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" discusses the following aspects of dietary fibers market globally:



Dietary Fibers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis – By Type (Soluble dietary fiber and Insoluble dietary fiber), By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereal & Grains, Nuts & Seeds and Legumes), By Application (Food & Beverage, OTC Pharmaceuticals and Animal Feed), By Geography

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with dietary fibers manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

