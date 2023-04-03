Global Dietary (Nutritional) Supplements Market Size/Share Estimated to Reach USD 380.12 Billion by 2032, at 8.7% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Dietary Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Form; By Application; By Distribution Channel; By End-Use (Adults, Children, Infants, Pregnant Women, Geriatric); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global dietary supplements market size/share was valued at USD 164.98 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 380.12 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period."

What is Dietary (Nutritional) Supplements Market? How Big is Dietary (Nutritional) Supplements Market Size & Share?

Overview

Innumerable grownups and children in the US consume vitamins or alternative dietary supplements. Besides vitamins, dietary supplements can accommodate herbs, minerals, enzymes, amino acids, botanicals, and several other components. The rapidly rising demand for the dietary supplements market can be attributed to people becoming aware of it, giving the good size of vital supplements. Regular intake of vitamin D and calcium can maintain robust bones and lessen the loss of bones.

Growing consumer consciousness in the wake of individualistic health and contentment is anticipated to be an indispensable driving element for dietary supplements over the forecast period. Grassroots worldwide is grappling to accomplish the dairy nutrient needs because of frenetic work timetables and altering situations. Growing reliance on supplements to achieve nutrient needs due to their excessive comfort is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abbott

Glanbia Plc

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Nature's Sunshine Products Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Amway Corp.

Abbott Laboratories

Arkopharma

NOW Foods

Herbalife International of America Inc.

XanGo LLC

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

PharmaNutrics Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Nutraceutics Corp.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Key factors driving market growth

Surging disbursement proportions of the consumers push the market

The US surfaced as the dominant market for dietary supplements in the North American area. This is due to excessive disbursement proportions of the consumers. The dietary supplements market size is expanding as surging disbursement on healthcare commodities, the growing elderly populace, growing engrossment in precautionary healthcare, and increasing curiosity in procuring fitness across diet are expected to extend market growth over the forecast period.

Research and development are the significant winning factors for dietary supplements that need substantial financing. Dietary supplements market sales are soaring due to strict directives in context to the health advantages demand, and categorizing commodities is anticipated to generate ultimatums for the dietary supplements over the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

Increasing awareness of fibers and specialty carbohydrates to drive the market

The demand for dietary supplements for assimilating health administration is expected to be driven by increasing awareness in the context of fibers and specialty carbohydrates by the cause of growing cases of bloating, irritable bowel syndrome, dyspepsia, and stomach ulcers worldwide. The demand for exempt augmenting commodities has mushroomed due to covid-19 epidemic upsurge.

Dietary supplements in the liquid disposition are liposomal products that might unfurl evenly in water for trouble-free absorption and stimulates their further usage in smoothies, yogurts, and alternative energy drinks. The increasing acceptance of such components in the food and beverage sector quirky food commodities has laid down a contemporary inclination and acceptance of dietary supplements in the existing global market.

Segmentation assessment

The vitamin segment dominated the market

Based on type, the vitamin segment dominated the market. The dietary supplements market demand is on the rise due to the towering demand for energy and weight governance from skilled workers and sportspersons. Multivitamins were repeatedly swallowed in powder, tablet, and liquid form for comfort.

The tablet segment accounted for the biggest revenue share

Based on form, the tablet segment accounted for the biggest revenue share. The dietary supplements market trends include numerous patrons choosing to consume their supplements in tablet form for comfort and handiness. Tablets are movable, easy to consume, and can be worked out with several components.

Dietary (Nutritional) Supplements Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview

Growing awareness of soaring nutritional worth to propel the North American market

North America held the largest dietary supplements market share due to soaring nutritional worth and fat-free commodities. The market in Mexico is also anticipated to propel the demand for dietary supplements because of contemporary product initiation.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to flourish, notably becoming the speediest within the forecast period propelled by growing disbursement on amplifying health commodities, extending per capita income, and increasing consciousness in countries such as India, South Korea, and China.

Browse the Detail Report "Dietary Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Form; By Application; By Distribution Channel; By End-Use (Adults, Children, Infants, Pregnant Women, Geriatric); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032"

Recent developments

In September 2022 , Abbott initiated a contemporary conceptualization of their sought-after nutritional supplement, Ensure. Ensure holds 32 necessary nutrients, including vitamin D, calcium, and protein important for enhancing muscle and bone energy. Further, the contemporary conceptualization now involves HMB or hydroxy-methyl butyrate.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Dietary Supplements market report based on type, form, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Botanicals

Probiotics

Enzymes

Others

By Form Outlook

Tablets

Capsules

Gummies

Powder

Soft Gels

Liquids

Others

By Application Outlook

Energy & Weight Management

Bone & Joint Health

Immunity

General Health

Cardia Health

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online Platforms

Offline Stores

By End Use Outlook

Adults

Children

Infants

Pregnant Women

Geriatric

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

