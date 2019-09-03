GLOBAL DIETARY SUPPLEMENT MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

As per Inkwood Research, the global dietary supplement market will flourish with an estimated CAGR of 6.08% between 2019 and 2027. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to generate a value of $2389.71 million by 2027. The rising demand for dietary supplements across the health and wellness industry is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth on a global scale.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Ingredient, end-user, products, and applications are the segments included in the global dietary supplement market.The market has a wide range of end-users such as pregnant women, children, adults, infants, and old-age population.



Further, the increasing health awareness among people surges demand for dietary supplements, in turn, boosting the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

On the basis of geography, the global dietary supplement market is classified into regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World, that includes other regions.In terms of revenue, North America region captures a significant market share in the global dietary supplement market.



The presence of large companies that are offering dietary supplements in the region attributes to the market growth of dietary supplements.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The prominent players operating in the global dietary supplements market include Blackmores Ltd., Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, Herbalife Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Suntory Holdings Limited, GNC Holdings, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Nature's Bounty, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Glanbia Plc, and Amway Corporation.



Companies mentioned

1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. BAYER AG

3. GLANBIA PLC

4. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

5. HERBALIFE LTD.

6. MERCK KGAA

7. OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

8. PFIZER

9. RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

10. SANOFI SA

11. SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED

12. NATURE'S BOUNTY

13. AMWAY CORPORATION

14. GNC HOLDINGS

15. BLACKMORES LTD.



