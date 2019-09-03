GLOBAL DIETARY SUPPLEMENT MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027
Sep 03, 2019, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
KEY FINDINGS
As per Inkwood Research, the global dietary supplement market will flourish with an estimated CAGR of 6.08% between 2019 and 2027. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to generate a value of $2389.71 million by 2027. The rising demand for dietary supplements across the health and wellness industry is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth on a global scale.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05812508/?utm_source=PRN
MARKET INSIGHTS
Ingredient, end-user, products, and applications are the segments included in the global dietary supplement market.The market has a wide range of end-users such as pregnant women, children, adults, infants, and old-age population.
Further, the increasing health awareness among people surges demand for dietary supplements, in turn, boosting the market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
On the basis of geography, the global dietary supplement market is classified into regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World, that includes other regions.In terms of revenue, North America region captures a significant market share in the global dietary supplement market.
The presence of large companies that are offering dietary supplements in the region attributes to the market growth of dietary supplements.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The prominent players operating in the global dietary supplements market include Blackmores Ltd., Merck KGaA, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, Herbalife Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Suntory Holdings Limited, GNC Holdings, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Nature's Bounty, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Glanbia Plc, and Amway Corporation.
Companies mentioned
1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES
2. BAYER AG
3. GLANBIA PLC
4. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
5. HERBALIFE LTD.
6. MERCK KGAA
7. OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
8. PFIZER
9. RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
10. SANOFI SA
11. SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED
12. NATURE'S BOUNTY
13. AMWAY CORPORATION
14. GNC HOLDINGS
15. BLACKMORES LTD.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05812508/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article