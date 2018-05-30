Global Digestive Remedies Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Digestive Remedies



Digestive remedies are used for the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The most common digestive disorders are indigestion, heartburn, diarrhoea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), motion sickness, paediatric digestive disorders, and constipation.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Digestive Remedies Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the digestive remedies market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of digestive remedies.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, digestive remedies market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Sanofi

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Pfizer

• Bayer Healthcare

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck KGaA



Market driver

• Availability of OTC products



Market challenge

• Threat from counterfeit products



Market trend

• Alternative products



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



