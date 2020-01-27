Global Digit Joint Implants Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9% During 2018 to 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Digit Joint Implants market is growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Digit Joint Implants market include Beznoska, Tornier, Groupe Lpine, Arthro Surface, Osteomed, Skeletal Dynamics, KeriMedical, in2bones, Wright Medical Technology, MatOrtho, and Evolutis.

Some of the key factors such as usage of these implants to treat metaphyseal and periarticular fractures of joints, increasing initiatives & awareness on these plants and usage of biodegradable implants made from biodegradable polymers that can facilitate healing and regeneration of joint tissues are driving the market growth. However, uncertainties like complications associated with the use of these implants and the presence of stringent regulations act as the restraining factors for market growth.

Digit joint implants are medical devices used to replace the damaged or diseased bone and joints of body parts or to replace a missing biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure. They are man-made devices, which is a transplanted biomedical tissue. In some cases, implants contain electronics e.g. artificial pacemaker. The surface of implants that contact the body may be made of biomedical materials such as titanium or silicone depending on the one which is the more functional.

By product, metacarpophalangeal (MCP) and proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joint implants segment are going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing recommendation to osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis patients to opt for these implants, rising incidence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, and the easy performance of revision procedures with these implants are expected to boost the growth of the market segment during the forthcoming years.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure, availability of highly skilled professionals, availability of extensive healthcare insurance coverage, and high popularity of minimally invasive surgery in the US are contributing to market growth in this region.

Products Covered:

Toe Implants

Trapeziometacarpal Joint Implants

Metatarsophalangeal Joint Implant

Metacarpophalangeal(MCP) and Proximal Interphalangeal(PIP) Joint Implants

Interphalangeal Hand Joint Implant

Other Products

Types Covered:

Hand

Foot

Applications Covered:

Clinic

Medical Center

Hospital

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

