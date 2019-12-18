Global Digital Adoption Platform Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5% by 2027, Owing to Growing Prominence of Digital Transformation, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting edge digital trends such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, blockchain and IoT, among others are thriving digital transformation in enterprises. The successful implementation of these trends is however thwarted without proper execution of digital adoption or digital transformation. Organizations today are increasingly implementing software automation programs into their ecosystems. The global digital adoption platform software market is therefore burgeoning, in addition to its growing prominence in latest technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, automation and analytics. Through digital adoption platform, enterprises can ensure successful digital transformation and also increase return on investments (ROI) on software investments.

It is therefore the feature of Performance Support Platform offered by Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) that is propelling the demand for global digital adoption platform software market. As more and more companies are moving towards cloud and other SaaS applications for their businesses, DAPs are aiding organizations to overcome adoption problems.

Furthermore, through digital adoption, users are able to gain full value from the application within a short time while also maintaining user productivity. Organizations are effectively able to achieve this trait through DAPS, thus stimulating the Digital Adoption Platform Software Market growth. North America represents highest market share in the global digital adoption platform software market. The large sized organizations are predominantly deploying these solutions in the region. Asia Pacific, however, is estimated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Report:

The advent of digital adoption platform software has enabled the organization in employing sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics in order to improve their business performance.

The adoption of digital adoption platform software is increasingly prevalent across retail and ecommerce, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The global digital adoption platform software market participants are investing heavily to expand their geographical presence across the world. Some of the prominent players operating in the market include USERLANE, WalkMe, AetherPal, UserIQ, and Toonimo.

Global Digital Adoption Platform Software Market

By Type

On Premise



Cloud Based

Digital Adoption Platform Software Market By Solution

User Onboarding



Product Training



Change Management



Employee Engagement



Others (Website Navigation, Campaign Management, Etc.)

By Application

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Digital Adoption Platform Software Market By Industry

Retail and E-Commerce



Education



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



Healthcare



Government



Information Technology



Travel & Hospitality



Others (Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, Etc.)

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden



The Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

