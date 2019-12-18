Global Digital Adoption Platform Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5% by 2027, Owing to Growing Prominence of Digital Transformation, Says Absolute Markets Insights
Dec 18, 2019, 09:15 ET
PUNE, India, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting edge digital trends such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, blockchain and IoT, among others are thriving digital transformation in enterprises. The successful implementation of these trends is however thwarted without proper execution of digital adoption or digital transformation. Organizations today are increasingly implementing software automation programs into their ecosystems. The global digital adoption platform software market is therefore burgeoning, in addition to its growing prominence in latest technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, automation and analytics. Through digital adoption platform, enterprises can ensure successful digital transformation and also increase return on investments (ROI) on software investments.
It is therefore the feature of Performance Support Platform offered by Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) that is propelling the demand for global digital adoption platform software market. As more and more companies are moving towards cloud and other SaaS applications for their businesses, DAPs are aiding organizations to overcome adoption problems.
Furthermore, through digital adoption, users are able to gain full value from the application within a short time while also maintaining user productivity. Organizations are effectively able to achieve this trait through DAPS, thus stimulating the Digital Adoption Platform Software Market growth. North America represents highest market share in the global digital adoption platform software market. The large sized organizations are predominantly deploying these solutions in the region. Asia Pacific, however, is estimated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.
Key Findings of the Report:
- The advent of digital adoption platform software has enabled the organization in employing sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics in order to improve their business performance.
- The adoption of digital adoption platform software is increasingly prevalent across retail and ecommerce, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.
- The global digital adoption platform software market participants are investing heavily to expand their geographical presence across the world. Some of the prominent players operating in the market include USERLANE, WalkMe, AetherPal, UserIQ, and Toonimo.
Global Digital Adoption Platform Software Market
- By Type
- On Premise
- Cloud Based
- Digital Adoption Platform Software Market By Solution
- User Onboarding
- Product Training
- Change Management
- Employee Engagement
- Others (Website Navigation, Campaign Management, Etc.)
- By Application
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Digital Adoption Platform Software Market By Industry
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Education
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Government
- Information Technology
- Travel & Hospitality
- Others (Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, Etc.)
- By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Norway
- Sweden
- The Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxemburg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
