Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Industry
Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market to Reach US$640.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Advertising and Marketing estimated at US$322.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$640.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12% CAGR to reach US$350.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Search segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.3% share of the global Digital Advertising and Marketing market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Digital Advertising and Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$87.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$139.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$139.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Modes/Formats Segment Corners a 6.6% Share in 2020
In the global Other Modes/Formats segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$21.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$92.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 639-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning
and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships
Recent Market Activity
Rapid Shift of Media Spending from Traditional to Digital:
Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Digital Ad Market
Print Media Advertising including Newspapers and Magazines: The
Worst Hit by the Transition
Expanding Digital Media User Base Triggers Massive Growth
Opportunities
Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media
Drives Market Adoption
Various Advertising Media & their Corresponding Benefits
Comparison of Different Advertising Media Based on Varied
Parameters
Future Prospects Remain Buoyant
Top 10 Countries in the Advertising Industry Ranked by Ad
Spend: 2017E
Display Advertising: The Largest Contributor to Global Digital
Ad Spend
Despite Cannibalization by Display, Search Advertising to
Sustain Growth Momentum
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Generators
Developing Countries Continue to Turbo Charge Current and
Future Growth
Asia-Pacific: Robust Demand for the Digital Experience Drive
Faster Market Growth
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends
Strengthening Market Prospects
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Advertising and Marketing Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acxiom Corporation (USA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)
Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
Baidu, Inc. (China)
Conversant, Inc. (USA)
Dentsu Aegis Network (UK)
Eniro AB (Sweden)
Facebook, Inc. (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
DoubleClick, Inc. (USA)
IAC/InterActiveCorp. (USA)
InfoSpace, Inc. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
LinkedIn Corporation (USA)
Oath, Inc. (USA)
AOL, Inc. (USA)
ONE by AOL (USA)
Yahoo!, Inc. (USA)
Pandora Media, Inc. (USA)
Sina Corporation (China)
Sohu.com, Inc. (China)
Tencent, Inc. (China)
TOM Group Limited (China)
TradeDoubler AB (Sweden)
Twitter, Inc. (USA)
Xaxis (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Internet User Base: Fertile Environment for the
Growth of Digital Media Marketing
The Emergence of Mobile Devices as the Preferred Digital Media
Platform: A Strong Growth Driver for Mobile Digital
Advertising
Key Factors Driving Growth in the Mobile Advertising Market
Growing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets
Rising Mobile Internet Subscriptions & Robust Mobile Data
Consumption
Wider Roll Out 4G Networks
Social Media Advertising: A Major Beneficiary of the
Transforming Social Networking Landscape
Social Networking Sites (SNS): Facts and Figures in a Nutshell
Top 10 Social Networking Platforms Worldwide Ranked by Active
Usage: 2017E
Social Media Networks: A Key Enabler of Social Selling
Smart TV Triggers New Growth Opportunities for Digital Advertising
Digital Advertising Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading
Growth
Augmented Reality (AR)
Buy Buttons
Digital Assistants
Video Ads in Search Results
Wearable Technology
Real-Time Bidding (RTB): The Next Generation Automated Display
Advertising Technology
Mobile Marketing Technology Developments
Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform
Campaigns
Select Cross-Platform, Hashtag-based Marketing Campaigns in the
Recent Past
Cocooning Trend: Significant Market Opportunity for Cross-
Platform Advertisers
Increasing Trend towards Mobile Apps: Enormous Growth
Opportunities for Digital Cross-Platform Advertising
Growing Prominence of IoT and the Resulting Growth in Connected
Devices Set to Take Digital Advertising to the Next Level
Effective Delivery and Streaming of Ad Content Drives Demand
for Digital Video Advertising
Rising Prominence of OTT Platforms Augurs Well for Digital
Video Advertising
Driven by Multiple Factors, Mobile Video Ads Surpass Online
Video Ads
Native Advertising: The Next Big Thing in Display Advertising
FTC Issues Guidelines on Native Ads
Flourishing Gaming Market Generate Lucrative Opportunities for
In-Game Advertising
Wireless Gaming: Opportunities Galore for In-Game Advertising
Rising Adoption of GPS-Enabled Devices Boosts Demand for
Location-based Advertising
Maximum Visibility Attribute Drive Increasing Interest in Free
Online Classified Ads
Robust E-Commerce Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth
Supported by Efficient Broadband Connectivity, Demand for Rich
Media Ads Gain Momentum
Tailored Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement Sustain Demand
for E-mail Advertising
Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Prospects for Digital
Advertising
Digital Advertising Frauds
Major Bottlenecks in Online Advertising
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 498
