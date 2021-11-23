Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Markets, 2021-2026 - Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for Swift Action from Brands

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market to Reach $786.2 Billion by 2026

Global market for Digital Advertising and Marketing estimated at US$350 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$786.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in people staying at home and/or working remotely from home, resulting in huge increase in online traffic. The large increases in online traffic provide opportunities for companies to keep their target audience engaged through digital marketing initiatives.

While overall digital marketing spending declined due the pandemic-induced cuts in marketing and advertising budgets during the lockdown , available budgets are being directed at digital marketing initiatives. In addition, advertisers are realizing higher returns on their investments owing to lower competition for advertising space. As a result, the pandemic is driving changes to digital marketing strategies at companies, especially at companies where digital marketing initiatives had relatively low priority.



Clicks and display ads are among the most prominent forms of digital marketing initiatives. Clicks are expensive compared to display ads, as clicks ensure the customer is directed to the advertiser`s website. However, clicks provide a better return on investment.

The declines in digital marketing budgets across the spectrum resulted in lower costs per click. As a result, marketers are gaining more clicks for the same cost. Proactive advertisers with long-term outlook are utilizing the lower costs of clicks to improve their marketing plans and stand to gain the most when conditions improve.

The continued spending on digital marketing initiatives would ensure that such advertisers have a high recall for their products or services when the conditions improve. In addition, the lower costs of digital marketing, as well as the unfavourable circumstances for other marketing and advertising formats is resulting in advertisers exploring and/or increasing their marketing spends on digital marketing.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $155.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $254.9 Billion by 2026

Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe, constitute key revenue contributors for the global digital advertising and marketing market.

Factors such as huge penetration of connected devices, highly developed digital ecosystem backed by large media companies and ICT services providers, and robust focus on digital media campaigns among businesses remain the prime contributors for growth and progress digital ad market in the developed countries.

Per capita spending on connected devices remains high in the developed regions, with a significant portion of consumers purchasing mid- to high-end devices for various purposes. Products with sophisticated features and functions are popular among consumers, and price of the product remains mostly irrelevant as majority of consumers are affluent.

While consumer affluence and general inclination towards advanced technologies favour wider acceptance of connected devices, active participation of leading electronics manufacturers drives momentum in the market. As penetration of connected devices and consumer inclination towards digital solutions remains high, developed regions represent the primary markets for digital advertising and marketing, globally.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

Digital Advertising Spending Records Growth during Pandemic

Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times

Digital and Personalized Experience Gain Prominence

Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

Digital Advertising and Marketing: A Conceptual Overview

Digital Media Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Mobile Marketing

Digital Advertising and Marketing Formats

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

Display Advertising: The Largest Contributor to Global Digital Ad Spend

Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 311 Featured)

Acxiom Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Dentsu International

Eniro AB

Epsilon Data Management, LLC

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc.

IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Microsoft Corporation

LinkedIn Corporation

Sohu.com, Inc.

SXM Media

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. TradeDoubler AB

Twitter, Inc.

Xaxis, LLC

Verizon Media

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Shift of Media Spending from Traditional to Digital: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Digital Ad Market

Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for Swift Action from Brands

Digital Transformation across Organizations Goes Beyond Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing Trends for the Future

Role of Modern Technology in Improving Advertising Campaign Strategies

Augmented Reality (AR): Enabling Customized Experiences

Blockchain Technology Poised to Transform Digital Advertising Space

Voice Search: Redefining the Digital Marketing Space

Videos: The New Go-to Medium of Advertising

Social Messaging to Connect with Customers

Other Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market

A Digital Cocktail for Digital Marketing

AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content

Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

An Insight into the Issues Associated with AI

5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending

Growth in Mobile Apps Drive Opportunities for Digital Marketers

Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Digital Advertisers

Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms

Smart TVs Emerge as an Important Platform for Cross-Screen Digital Advertising

Flourishing Gaming Market Generates Lucrative Opportunities for In-Game Advertising

Mobile Gaming Makes Rapid Gains during Pandemic, Boosting Market Prospects

Rising Adoption of GPS-Enabled Devices Boosts Demand for Location-based Advertising

New Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for Marketing

Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports

Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform Campaigns

Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market

In-App Advertising: A Promising Platform for Reaching the Desired Audience

Effective Delivery and Streaming of Ad Content Drives Demand for Digital Video Advertising

Rapid Growth of Streaming Media and OTT Platforms Augurs Well for Digital Video Advertising

Mobile Video Ads Hold an Edge Over Online Video Ads

Native Advertising: The Next Big Thing in Display Advertising

Real-Time Bidding (RTB): The Next Generation Automated Display Advertising Technology

Rich Media Ads Gain Momentum Supported Efficient Broadband Connectivity

Maximum Visibility Drives Interest in Free Online Classified Ads

Robust E-Commerce Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth

Digital Marketing Trends for Pharmaceutical Industry in the Future

Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic for Digital Advertising Market

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Prospects for Digital Advertising

Ad-Blocking: A Threat for Digital Advertising Revenues

Major Problems Facing Service Providers in Monetizing Media Campaigns

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyv4b2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

