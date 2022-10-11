Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Report 2022: Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market to Reach $786.2 Billion by 2026

While overall digital marketing spending declined due the pandemic-induced cuts in marketing and advertising budgets during the lockdown , available budgets are being directed at digital marketing initiatives. In addition, advertisers are realizing higher returns on their investments owing to lower competition for advertising space. As a result, the pandemic is driving changes to digital marketing strategies at companies, especially at companies where digital marketing initiatives had relatively low priority.



Clicks and display ads are among the most prominent forms of digital marketing initiatives. Clicks are expensive compared to display ads, as clicks ensure the customer is directed to the advertiser`s website. However, clicks provide a better return on investment. The declines in digital marketing budgets across the spectrum resulted in lower costs per click.

As a result, marketers are gaining more clicks for the same cost. Proactive advertisers with long-term outlook are utilizing the lower costs of clicks to improve their marketing plans and stand to gain the most when conditions improve. The continued spending on digital marketing initiatives would ensure that such advertisers have a high recall for their products or services when the conditions improve. In addition, the lower costs of digital marketing, as well as the unfavourable circumstances for other marketing and advertising formats is resulting in advertisers exploring and/or increasing their marketing spends on digital marketing.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Advertising and Marketing estimated at US$476.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$786.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period.

