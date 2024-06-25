Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association Organizes Steering Committee To Propose Disclosure Framework for Digital Asset Tokens

Leading digital asset trade association selects esteemed scholars and legal professionals to recommend a set of disclosure guidelines for certain digital asset tokens to advance the maturity and adoption of the blockchain industry.

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association (Global DCA), a leading trade association for the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry, in collaboration with Global Blockchain Business Council, The Digital Chamber, and The Proof of Stake Alliance, has organized a Steering Committee to propose disclosure guidelines for digital asset tokens offered in the United States.

The Global DCA Steering Committee announces that the following distinguished scholars and senior legal professionals have agreed to volunteer in the public interest as members of the Steering Committee:

Chris Brummer, Professor of Law, Georgetown University, and Faculty Director of Georgetown's Institute of International Economic Law

Lewis R. Cohen, Partner, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Patrick Daugherty, Partner and Head of Digital Assets Practice, Foley & Lardner LLP, Adjunct Professor of Law at Cornell and Northwestern

Daniel Davis, Partner and Co-Chair, Financial Markets Regulation, Katten, Muchin Rosenman LLP, former General Counsel, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Zachary O. Fallon, Partner, Ketsal PLLC

Merrit B. Fox, Professor of Law & Director of the Program in Law and Economics of Capital Markets, Columbia Law School

Carol Goforth, Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Arkansas School of Law

Yuliya Guseva, Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School

Joel Hasbrouck, Kenneth G. Langone Professor of Business Administration and Professor of Finance, NYU Stern School of Business

Lilya Tessler, Partner & Head of FinTech and Blockchain Group, Sidley Austin LLP

Yesha Yadav, Professor of Law, Vanderbilt University Law School

The Steering Committee is composed of top law and finance scholars across the United States, along with U.S. attorneys leading in the field of blockchain, digital assets and Web3. The Committee was designed independently of industry stakeholders to provide an objective and impartial disclosure proposal. The Steering Committee is to be advised by the Advisory Group composed of key industry stakeholders.

"Investors, and responsible entrepreneurs, thrive most when there are clear, fit-for-purpose guidelines with which companies can communicate with their stakeholders. This superbly talented group is part of a larger research effort moving the conversation–and policy–towards that goal" said Chris Brummer, Professor of Law at Georgetown and member of the Steering Committee.

"The Global DCA recognizes the fundamental need with respect to a disclosure framework for digital asset tokens offered in the United States. This is why I am so excited to announce such a strong engagement and industry collaboration on this effort bringing together the brightest minds and veteran experts in our capital markets and the financial system to propose disclosure guidelines for digital asset tokens. This initiative is designed to serve as a fundamental tool for this up-and-coming industry to emerge as a much stronger contributor in the global financial system," said Renata Szkoda, the Chair of Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association.

About Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association

The Global DCA is a global trade association for the digital asset & cryptocurrency industry. It was established to guide the evolution of digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and the underlying blockchain technology within a regulatory framework designed to build public trust, foster market integrity, and maximize economic opportunity for all participants.

