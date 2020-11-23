Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for Digital Asset Management (DAM) is projected to reach US$15.4 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The year 2020 is the inflection point for digital transformation for companies around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has been disruptive for several industries creating a significant challenge for operating their businesses. The pandemic is reinforcing the need for digital transformation enterprises to modernize their information infrastructure to better respond to changing market conditions. Digital technologies play an important role in maintaining operations and facilitating organizations make data-driven investment decisions. Organizations face various challenges in form of significant change in customer consumption patterns and restrictions in terms of workers in house. With millions of employees being displaced and relocated to work from home environments, there is a significant growth in hardware and software relocations and deployments. The new normal in the work environments has made it evident that companies are required to make content and data more accessible to sustain and thrive in the challenging environment.



Higher intelligence and automation is taking precedence over outsourcing and cheap labor, making artificial intelligence & IoT vital capabilities to have. Companies are today forced to invest in real-time collaboration, digital workflow automation, remote operations, omni-channel self-service, cloud computing & virtualization. The shift to digital & migration from on-premises to cloud is expected to significantly increase digital assets of companies. To ensure effective management & monetization of these assets, Digital Asset Management (DAM) is one technology that every company will need to invest in. Demand for Digital Asset Management (DAM) is therefore expected to remain progressive, amid increased emphasis on ensuring transparency, resiliency, and security across the complete lifecycle of enterprise digital assets. In order to better deal with remote employees, supply chain activities, and product/service promotion programs, enterprises across industries are emphasizing better DAM strategies that encompass various digital assets including digital documents, motion pictures, and audible content, intended for circulation or for storing on digital devices such as computers and smartphones. With consumers relying on online transitions for their various needs, either for purchases, or banking, or communication, the need to ensure safety and availability of relevant digital assets for service providers has become more important than ever before. As enterprises focus on reinforcing their digital strategies to better cater to their growing base of online customers and leverage a safe, secure and reliable WFH environment, DAM vendors are experiencing robust demand for their DAM solutions.



Cloud-hosted workflows and process automation boost efficiency as well as improve asset traceability and quality control while simplifying control of digital content. In enterprises with huge burgeoning repositories, the absence of effective digital content management systems and workflows often leads to employees wasting substantial man-hours for locating and retrieving required files from the repositories, or producing poor quality output by making do with whatever resources are at hand due to the hassle of finding appropriate content from among the millions of stored files. Effective infrastructure, strategies, and mechanisms are therefore required for previewing, retrieving, transforming, distributing and sharing new and existing digital files in order to extract the maximum value from the existing inventory of digital assets. Digital asset management solutions benefit organizations by allowing them to place all their assets at a centralized digital location from where these assets can be easily accessed by anyone irrespective of their location. These solutions also enable seamless digital collaboration with external and internal stakeholders by allowing all authorized users, including team members and freelancers, to receive notifications, make annotations, and give feedbacks. Moreover, with a digital asset management solution, efficient workflows can be created and different authorization and supervision levels can be managed with ease. Workflows can be further enhanced by taking advantage of the digital asset management software's full version control functionality. Digital asset management solutions also offer businesses the required effectiveness, speed, and security while managing their digital assets. DAM software enables timely creation, delivery and curation of content in a self-service web portal. The incorporation of AI technologies and machine learning in DAM solutions enable visual and voice activated search of content libraries. Real-time digital asset management facilitates on-demand content delivery across platforms, screens and devices.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Highlights Need for Digital Asset Management in Modern

Working Environment

Digital Asset Management (DAM): A Powerful Tool for Tackling

Explosive Growth in Digital Media Content

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand

Outlook

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Offer Strong Growth Opportunities

Cloud Models Drive Opportunities

Exhibit 1: Global DAM Market by Deployment Type (2020 & 2027P):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud DAM

SMBs to Accelerate Adoption

Competitive Landscape

DAM Landscape Remains Highly Fragmented

Customization of DAM Solutions: A Double-Edged Sword

Vendors Expand Portfolio with Cloud Based Offering

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Trends Shaping Digital Asset Management Going Forwards

Development of Content Hubs

DAM for Collaboration: The Future of the Digital World

Integration of AI to Gain Pace

AI Transforms Digital Asset Management into Agile, Dynamic

Platform

Integration of AI with Digital Asset Management Holds

Intriguing Prospects for Marketers

AI-based Digital Asset Management for Content Creation,

Distribution & Search

Limitations of Artificial Intelligence

Integration of DAM Software with Other Enterprise Software

Offers Improved Prospects

DAM Software Demand Amid an Era of Connected Things

Exhibit 2: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Integration of Business Analytics Tools into DAM Software

Yields Rich Dividends

Spotlight on Contextual, Discovery-Centric and Metadata to

Accelerate Asset Retrieval

Hybrid Cloud DAM: A Viable Option

On-Premise Vs Cloud DAM

Transition to Consumer-Driven Digital Advertising and Marketing

Sets the Stage for DAM

Exhibit 3: US Average Time Spent in Minutes by Adult Consumer

on Various Media: 2020

Digital Asset Management Offers Perfect Component to Make

Brands Tick

DAM in Media and Entertainment

Exhibit 4: Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for

Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In

Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

DAM Systems Shaves-off Cost of Content Marketing Activities

Changing Landscape Demands Agile Marketing Teams: A Strong

Business Case for DAM Solutions

Digital Asset Management Software Gains Traction in Retail

Industry

Exhibit 5: Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises

Lucrative Growth Opportunities: Global Retail IT Spending (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Focus on Consumer Experience Drives DAM Adoption in E-Commerce

Exhibit 6: Global Ecommerce as % of Retail: 2015-2025

Enterprise DAM Software Finds a Prominent Place in IT

Infrastructure of Large Scale Enterprises

BFSI: A Major End-Use Sector

DAM Gains Relevance in Manufacturing Sector Amid Ongoing

Automation Drive

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Exhibit 7: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in

US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2023

Electronification of Healthcare Instigates Demand for DAM

Application of Digital Asset Management (DAM) in Life Sciences



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

