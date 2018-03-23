Global Digital Assurance Market 2018-2022: Advancements in Testing With the Infusion of AI and Machine Learning Technologies

The digital assurance market size is expected to grow from USD 2.90 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.47 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The major drivers of the market include increasing digital transformation initiatives, increasing use of DevOps and agile application development methodologies, increasing test automation for lower operational costs and enhanced quality assurance, and increasing Application Programming Interface (API) monitoring in the digital economy.

The scope of the report covers the digital assurance market analysis by testing mode, testing type, technology, organization size, vertical, and region. The functional testing type is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the increased requirement of validating and assuring the performance of software or application that operates in conformance with the requirement specifications.

The security testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as vulnerabilities have become more complex and sophisticated, which are expected to further increase the demand for security testing, to cater to the challenges posed by threats.



The cloud technology segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017, owing to the need to provide extremely scalable IT-enabled capabilities to several clients who are using internet technologies. The cloud technology is widely adopted by various enterprises across the globe, as cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure. The mobile technology segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to increased usage of mobile devices to access the internet, enterprise data, communication, and personalized information. The mobile technology has been revolutionized over the years and is widely used to streamline the business flow.



The manufacturing vertical is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, as digital testing in the manufacturing vertical enables highly efficient and automated manufacturing tests that choose a wireless communication tester for sophisticated manufacturing devices to perform non-signaling tests on connected devices and support cellular and non-cellular standards. The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to the boom in eCommerce and its numerous applications posing the requirement of digital assurance.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Digital Assurance Market

4.2 Market By Testing Mode

4.3 Market By Testing Type

4.4 Market By Technology

4.5 Market By Organization Size

4.6 Market By Vertical

4.7 Market By Region

4.8 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Digital Transformation is Paving the Way for Digital Assurance

5.2.1.2 The Increasing Use of Agile and Devops Methodologies in SDLC

5.2.1.3 The Increasing Use of Test Automation Leads to Lower the Operational Costs and Enhance the QA

5.2.1.4 Growing Need of Api Monitoring in the Digital Economy

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shadow IT is A Major Risk Area for Organizations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Testing With the Infusion of Ai and Machine Learning Technologies

5.2.3.2 Service Virtualization Offers A Safe Testing Environment

5.2.3.3 Open Source Testing Tools Explore Untapped Potential

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Expertise and Reluctance to Adopting New Testing Methods

5.2.4.2 Lack of Complete Test Coverage, Ranging From Testing Every Possible Input to Every Possible Variable

5.2.4.3 Operational Challenges

5.3 Use Cases



6 Digital Assurance Market, By Testing Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manual Testing

6.3 Test Automation



7 Market By Testing Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Application Programming Interface Testing

7.3 Functional Testing

7.4 Network Testing

7.5 Performance Testing

7.6 Security Testing

7.7 Usability Testing



8 Market By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Social Media

8.3 Mobile

8.4 Analytics

8.5 Cloud



9 Digital Assurance Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Government and Public Sector

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.4 Telecom, and Media and Entertainment

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6 Retail and Ecommerce

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Transportation and Logistics

10.9 Others



11 Digital Assurance Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles



Accenture

Capgemini

Cigniti

Cognizant

Hexaware

Micro Focus

SQS

TCS

Wipro

