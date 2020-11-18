Global Digital Audio Workstations Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Audio Workstations estimated at US$805.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$911.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $238.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Digital Audio Workstations market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$231.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 215-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ableton

Acoustica, Inc.

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Avid Technology, Inc.

BandLab Singapore Pte Ltd.

Cakewalk Inc.

MAGIX Software GmbH

PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc.

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Audio Workstations Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Mac by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Mac by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mac by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Windows by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Windows by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Windows by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other OS

Compatibilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other OS Compatibilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other OS

Compatibilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Digital Audio Workstations Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations by

OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Digital Audio Workstations Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: France Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: France Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations

by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations by

Component - Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations by

OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Digital Audio Workstations by

End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Audio Workstations by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Audio Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other

OS Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Audio Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Audio Workstations by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Audio Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other

OS Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Audio Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Audio Workstations by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 129: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Audio Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other

OS Compatibilities - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Mac, Windows and Other OS

Compatibilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by OS Compatibility - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Mac, Windows and Other OS Compatibilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Audio Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Commercial and Non-Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Audio

Workstations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Non-Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960881/?utm_source=PRN



