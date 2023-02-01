Global Digital Badges Strategic Business Report 2023: 42 Players Featured Including Accredible, Badge List, Concentric Sky and Forall Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Badges - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$111.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$446.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.4% CAGR and reach US$334.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR

The Digital Badges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 16.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Digital Badges to Witness Significant Growth

Academic End-Use Segment to Register Higher Growth

Digital Badges - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

An Introduction to the Leading Market Player

Percentage Breakdown of Market Share of Digital Badges Market by Leading Players (2018)

M&A and Partnerships to Spur Demand for Digital Badges Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Increased Need to Bridge the Skill Gap, the Market for Digital Branding is set to Grow

Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions to Bolster Market Growth

Increasing Emphasis on Gamification to Drive Market Growth

Increase in Student Enrolments for Online Learning to Support Market Demand

Market Size of Global Online Education Market (in Billion USD): 2016-2023

Opportunities for Workforce Development

Introduction of Blockchain Based Digital Badges, Spur Market Demand

New product Launches Drive Demand for Digital Badges

Growing Significance of Life-long Learning to Spur Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5ixkj-badges?w=5



