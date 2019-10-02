Global Digital Banking Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Banking market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%.Retail Banking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.3 Billion by the year 2025, Retail Banking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$104.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$92.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Retail Banking will reach a market size of US$458.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$337.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ACI Worldwide, Inc.; Ally Financial Inc.; Backbase USA Inc.; Capital Banking Solutions; CR2; Digiliti Money, Inc.; Fiserv, Inc.; Infosys Ltd.; JPMorgan Chase and Co.; Kony, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; Technisys; Temenos Headquarters SA; TRG Mobilearth Inc.; Urban FT







IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

